UWTSD Summit to Support Welsh Manufacturing Industry

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) will host an Industry Summit from June 21 to 23 to discuss how Welsh manufacturing businesses can turn post Covid challenges into opportunities through collaboration with academia.

The Summit, which follows a similar, successful event held last year, will be opened by Julie James, MS, Minister for Climate Change, who will deliver the keynote speech entitled, ‘What is the role of Welsh industry in tackling climate change? And how can being sustainable be good for business?’

A series of free online and in person events delivered by leading industry speakers including Gethin Roberts, Managing Director, ITERATE, Chris Probert, Innovation Specialist, Welsh Government, and Eoin Bailey, UK Innovation Manager, Celsa Steel, will take place at the University’s SA1 Waterfront Innovation Quarter and AMRC Cymru, Flintshire, with sessions on a range of topics including ‘Sustainability and Net Zero’, ‘Investing in Your Future’ and ‘Collaboration’.

Julie James MS, Minister for Climate Change said:

“I was pleased to be asked to open the MADE Cymru Industry Summit. This event is important, not only because of the conversations that take place, but the collaborative legacy it sets in motion. As a sector, manufacturing can play a considerable role in tackling the challenges of climate change. Together we must work towards achieving a net zero Wales and this event plays a part in this process. I look forward to seeing the power of industry, academia and key stakeholders combined.”

Barry Liles, OBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Skills, and Lifelong Learning at UWTSD said:

“Supporting industry’s recovery from the impact of the pandemic is a key priority for the University, which has a demonstrable track record for working with industry through knowledge transfer, research innovation, workforce development and by providing a ready pipeline of skilled students and graduates, in partnership with employers.”

UWTSD's MADE CYMRU initiative was established to support manufacturing industries in Wales to adapt to the challenges of Industry 4.0. The initiative, funded by the EU via the Welsh Government, aims to support the economic recovery of manufacturers in Wales by offering part and fully funded training to businesses to upskill staff, as well as research and development that improves processes and products to reduce waste and costs.

The University is also collaborating with industry partners to deliver emerging skills and training initiatives to support the UK and Welsh governments’ commitment to achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

During the Summit, there will be an opportunity to meet other departments and projects at UWTSD that play a role in supporting Welsh industry. A networking lunch has been organised 12pm to 2pm on Wednesday 22nd June at IQ, UWTSD, Kings Road, Swansea SA1 8EW, where you can meet representatives from ATiC, CWIC, The Apprenticeship Unit, AMSA, CBM Wales and SMART Digital Accelerator.

Graham Howe, Executive Head of UWTSD’s MADE Cymru said:

“Last year’s Summit was phenomenal. It was such an impressive mix of industry, academia, and stakeholders. It sparked off some particularly important conversations about the circular economy, lean manufacturing, and sector resilience. This year promises to be even more fulfilling, and we have linked up with AMRC Cymru to hold some events in North Wales – we are excited about this. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, both at MADE Cymru and UWTSD, and we hope that this event really demonstrates and celebrates what can be achieved when we work together. “The impact of the last few years on our supply chains has been prolonged, and we need to work together to increase resilience and reduce vulnerabilities. With manufacturing being the largest contributor to the Welsh economy (in terms of Gross Value Added), we must collaborate, knowledge share and invest in the sector. Universities play a crucial role in this.”

To book on to any of the online or in-person sessions, please visit:

https://www.madecymru.co.uk/event/made-cymru-industry-summit-celebrating-manufacturing-in-wales/