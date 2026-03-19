UWTSD Students Win Tomorrow’s Leaders Student Challenge

Four Construction Management and Civil Engineering students from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) have been named winners of the 2025/26 Tomorrow’s Leaders Student Challenge, organised by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

Nia Alm, Rhys Cosker, Keiran Rees, and Samuel Chen were formally recognised for their achievement, alongside industry professionals and leaders from across the construction sector, at the CIOB Conference at Swansea Building Society Arena.

For the 2025/26 academic year, the CIOB evolved its long-running student competition into a more localised and regionally focused initiative known as the Tomorrow’s Leaders Student Challenge. The challenge invites students from universities and colleges studying HND, HNC, Bachelor’s and master’s programmes to work in teams to address real-world construction problems through a simulated project environment, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, modern professionalism, and innovation in the built environment.

The UWTSD team impressed judges with a creative and environmentally focused proposal for a high-rise concrete frame development designed to enhance biodiversity. Their concept included the use of cockle shells within the structure to improve environmental performance and proposed locating the development within a quarry site, where wetlands and planted flora would support ecological regeneration. The design also incorporated green roofs and renewable energy systems, including solar panels and wind turbines.

Rhian Jenkins, Academic Director Architecture, Construction, and the Environment said:

“It's fantastic to see our first year students work so effectively together to produce this innovative winning design. All are very passionate about the Construction industry and investigating ways in which developments can minimise their environmental impact. I look forward to seeing how their ideas progress as they continue their academic journey with us”.

Rhys Cosker, who is currently studying an HNC in Construction Management at UWTSD, said the competition provided valuable insight into collaborative problem-solving within the industry.

“The four of us each worked on different sections such as the design, schedule of works and ideas on how we could make the building sustainable. It was very enjoyable discussing ideas as a team and working out how to overcome defects for this specific building.”

Rhys developed his interest in construction through a Level 3 BTEC in Construction and the Built Environment before undertaking a shared apprenticeship scheme with Cyfle, where he gained industry experience with Premier Forecourts & Construction and developed skills using software such as CAD and Procore. He says the experience of competing has broadened his understanding of what is possible in modern construction.

“I am very happy to have won the challenge as it has opened my eyes much more to what is capable within the construction industry.”

Fellow winner Nia Alm said the challenge was an opportunity to push herself and develop confidence in her future career path.

“Taking part in the CIOB challenge was exciting because I knew it would push me. We had to work closely as a team, developing ideas, solving problems, and making sure our design was practical and sustainable. Winning the challenge feels really rewarding and has strengthened my confidence about pursuing a career in construction management.”

Nia began her journey in construction through a Level 3 course in Construction and the Built Environment. She says an early school visit from construction company Morgan Sindall played an important role in shaping her career ambitions.