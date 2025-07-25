UWTSD Students Named WorldSkills UK Finalists

University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) computing students Luke Redmore, a Digital Degree Apprenticeship student in Software Engineering, and Rehan Joseph, a BSc Computer Networks and Cyber Security student, have been selected as finalists in the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025.

UWTSD's Tamzin Brewer, a junior technician at the University's Centre for Advanced Batch Manufacturing (CBM Wales) and Lloyd Thomas a trainee CNC machinist at Safran seats, who is being supported by the university's Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy, have also been named as finalists in the CNC competition.

Their selection comes as UWTSD prepares to act as one of the official host venues for the national finals of the competition this November.

WorldSkills UK is a high-profile celebration of vocational and technical excellence. The competition brings together top-performing students and apprentices from across the country to compete in industry-specific challenges judged by leading professionals.

“Being selected is a huge honour and a testament to the talent, dedication, and support available here at UWTSD,” said Luke Redmore, who is currently completing his software engineering placement within the UK Civil Service. “At first, I wasn’t sure I belonged. I’m ‘just’ a software engineer, but my lecturer saw potential in me and encouraged me to go for it. The confidence I’ve gained through this process has been life-changing.”

Luke, aged 21, from Neath, who joined UWTSD through a digital degree apprenticeship route, described his journey as one of personal and professional growth, overcoming imposter syndrome and pushing himself outside his comfort zone.

“UWTSD’s blend of real-world experience with academic learning was exactly what I needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rehan Joseph, aged 20, from Swansea, who has just completed his first year studying Computer Networks and Cyber Security, said the competition has helped sharpen his focus on career goals.

“I’ve always been curious about how networks and systems operate behind the scenes. Competing in the WorldSkills UK National Finals in the Network Infrastructure Technician category is a huge moment for me. It’s confirmed I’m on the right path, and it’s motivated me to aim even higher.”

Rehan credits the University’s supportive academic environment for helping him build confidence and technical ability at an early stage in his degree.

“Preparing for WorldSkills has made me think and work like a professional. I’m very grateful to my lecturers for pushing me to realise what I’m capable of,” he said.

As part of the event, the university will welcome competitors, experts, and visitors from across the UK to its Swansea Waterfront campus, supporting the delivery of industry-relevant challenges and championing skills education.

Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of the University’s Wales Institute of Science and Art, said: