UWTSD Shortlisted for Springboard Award for Excellence 2026

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has been shortlisted for the Education & Skills Partnership Award at the Springboard Awards for Excellence 2026, recognising its outstanding contribution to skills development and talent pipelines within the hospitality, tourism, and events sectors.

It said the shortlist highlights the strength and impact of UWTSD’s extensive skills and education partnerships with industry, which continue to provide students with meaningful, real-world learning opportunities and enhanced employability outcomes. Central to this is the university’s close collaboration with leading employers and organisations across the UK and internationally.

A key example of this commitment is Future You, the university’s flagship employability, and skills event, taking place on 10 March at Swansea Arena. The event, which focuses on skills development, training opportunities and career pathways, is sponsored by Yummy Jobs and forms part of UWTSD’s wider partnership with ATG and Swansea Arena, connecting students directly with industry insight and professional opportunities.

Jacqui Jones, Programme Manager, International Travel, Tourism, Events and Festivals, at UWTSD, said:

“Being shortlisted for the Springboard Awards for Excellence is a huge achievement for our Tourism and Events programmes and a real testament to the dedication, professionalism, and passion of our teaching team. “Our strong partnerships with industry, including initiatives such as Future You and our international opportunities like the Taith Florida Trip, demonstrate our commitment to providing students with transformative, real-world learning experiences that have a genuine and lasting impact on their futures. We are incredibly proud of what our students and partners continue to achieve together.”

UWTSD’s international industry engagement has had a significant and lasting impact on students, particularly through the Taith Florida Trip, hosted by Yummy Jobs. During the visit, students were welcomed in Florida and given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Disney attractions, alongside visits to Marriott hotels and Disney hotels, offering invaluable insight into global hospitality operations and career pathways. These experiences have played a transformative role in building students’ confidence, professional networks, and aspirations.

As part of the Florida programme, students were also hosted by Royal Caribbean in Miami, where they experienced the Celebrity Beyond first-hand and enjoyed a presentation lunch with the Shore Excursions Manager, gaining rare insight into cruise operations, guest experience, and international tourism management.

The Springboard Awards celebrate excellence across the hospitality industry, recognising organisations that demonstrate innovation, commitment to skills development and meaningful support for future talent. This year, 57 individuals and businesses have been shortlisted across 18 categories.

Winners will be announced on 30 April 2026 at Park Plaza London Riverbank, bringing together leading operators, suppliers, and industry advocates from across the sector.

Chris Gamm, Chief Executive at Springboard, praised the calibre of entries, noting the “quality, diversity and ambition” of the 2026 shortlist and highlighting the industry’s continued innovation and collaboration.

The awards feature a wide range of categories including Training, Recruitment, Sustainability, Technology & Innovation, Employer Excellence, as well as individual Ambassador Awards. Two special accolades, Springboard Partner of the Year and the Chris Beaumont Outstanding Contribution Award, will also be announced on the night.