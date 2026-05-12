UWTSD Shortlisted for Institute of Hospitality Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has been named a finalist in the Institute of Hospitality (IoH) Best Education Programme Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

It said the nomination highlights the strength of UWTSD’s Tourism and Events programmes, with particular recognition for outstanding industry engagement, innovative approaches to learning, and the impactful Taith Florida Trip, which provides students with valuable international experience.

The 2026 IoH Awards mark a record-breaking year, with an unprecedented number of nominations celebrating excellence in professional development, leadership, and inclusion across the global hospitality sector. Winners will be announced at the IoH Annual Dinner and Awards on 15 June 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

Professor Gareth Davies, Dean of the Institute of Management and Health at UWTSD, said:

“To be shortlisted for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous achievement and reflects the passion, innovation, and industry commitment of our Tourism and Events team. We are proud to provide students with experiences that go beyond the classroom, particularly initiatives such as the Taith Florida Trip, which equip them with the confidence, skills, and global perspective needed to thrive in the hospitality and events industries. “This recognition also reflects the strength of our partnerships with industry and the dedication of staff who continually strive to deliver impactful, career-focused education. I would like to thank and congratulate the entire team for their outstanding contribution and continued commitment to student success.”

UWTSD’s Tourism and Events programmes have built a strong record of national and international recognition in recent years. The team won the IoH Best Education Programme Award in 2023 and has since been repeatedly shortlisted across multiple categories, including Best Educational Programme and Talent Development Team in 2024 and 2025.

This success is complemented by wider industry accolades through the National Events Awards, where UWTSD won Best Student Event in 2023 and 2024, as well as Best Events Programme in 2024 and 2025. The University has also received multiple shortlisting across categories including Best Events Course and Regional Event of the Year.

In addition, UWTSD has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Institute of Travel and Tourism.