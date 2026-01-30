UWTSD Motorsport Celebrate 2025 Session and Prepares for New Season

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Motorsport team is celebrating a highly successful end to the Sports 2000 2025 season, marked by on-track achievement, student engagement, and recognition for staff excellence.

Members of UWTSD Motorsport travelled to the Crowne Plaza East Midlands Airport to attend the annual Sports 2000 Championship Awards Dinner. This year, several motorsport students joined academic staff to celebrate the achievements of the team and immerse themselves in the professional motorsport community.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of UWTSD lecturer Andrew Noble, who was honoured with the “One to Watch” award. Andrew competed this season in his Loaded Gunn, and despite early mechanical challenges, demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and clear potential for the year ahead. His award reflects both personal achievement and the strength of UWTSD’s motorsport teaching and racing activity.

Dr Kerry Tudor, Assistant Academic Director for Engineering at UWTSD, said:

“It was wonderful to see students and staff come together to celebrate and look back on an unforgettable 2025 season. The event gave everyone a chance to share stories, reflect on the hard work that went into every race weekend, and enjoy a well-deserved evening of recognition. Our students have shown incredible commitment and resilience this season, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”

Adding to the celebrations, the final race of the 2025 Sports 2000 Championship brought a dramatic and rewarding end to the season for UWTSD Motorsport. Following an extremely challenging weekend, including an engine swap in one car and two suspension failures in another, driver Tim Tudor delivered an outstanding performance to take first place in the season’s concluding race. His victory underscored the team’s resilience, technical capability, and collaborative spirit.

UWTSD Motorsport is now shifting its focus to the 2026 season, with preparations already underway. Students and staff are working side-by-side as they develop the cars, refine performance strategies, and apply hands‑on engineering skills gained through real-world competition.