UWTSD Digital Health Master’s Programme Receives European Re-Accreditation

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) MSc Digital Transformation for the Health and Care Professions has been re-accredited by the European Federation for Medical Informatics (EFMI) for a further five-year period.

The announcement was made at the Medical Informatics Europe (MIE) 2026 conference in Genoa, Italy, recognising the programme’s continued excellence in digital health education and workforce development.

Established in 2021, the MSc was first accredited by EFMI in 2023 using the educational standards published by the International Medical Informatics Association (IMIA). Following a comprehensive review and further scrutiny by an international panel of experts, the programme has now successfully secured re-accreditation for a second term.

The MSc Digital Transformation for the Health and Care Professions remains the only digital health course in the United Kingdom to hold this level of international accreditation. The programme is also validated by the UK Federation for Informatics Professionals (FEDIP), confirming that it meets the competencies expected of an Advanced Practitioner in health and care informatics.

Designed for health and social care professionals, the part-time distance learning programme equips students with the knowledge, methods and evidence needed to lead successful digital transformation initiatives across health and care settings. Drawing on real-world NHS and industry experience, the course supports learners in developing expertise in digital strategy, service transformation, clinical informatics, data analytics, evaluation and implementation science.

Professor Philip Scott, Programme Director of the MSc Digital Transformation for the Health and Care Professions, said:

“We are delighted that the European Federation for Medical Informatics has renewed its accreditation of our MSc programme following a rigorous international review. This recognition reflects the quality, relevance and impact of the course, as well as the dedication of our academic team, students and graduates. Digital transformation is essential to the future of health and social care, and we are proud to offer the UK’s only master’s programme in digital health that holds this internationally recognised accreditation. Our graduates are making a real difference through digital innovation projects across the NHS and social care, and this re-accreditation provides further assurance of the programme’s excellence and continuing relevance.”

Students, graduates and employers consistently praise the programme for its practical application and direct relevance to contemporary digital health and care challenges. The curriculum has been developed in line with the latest international guidance and continues to evolve to meet the needs of a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.