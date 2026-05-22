UWTSD Celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Success in the 2026 Whatuni Student Choice Awards

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is celebrating an exceptional performance in the 2026 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), achieving top rankings across a number of key student experience categories.

UWTSD was ranked:

1st in the UK for Career Prospects

1st in the UK for University Halls

3rd in the UK for International

3rd in the UK for Lecturers and Teaching Quality

5th in the UK for Student Support

10th in the UK for Postgraduate

The results continue a strong and consistent record of accomplishment for UWTSD in the student-led awards, which are based entirely on student reviews and experiences.

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards are widely recognised as one of the most important indicators of student satisfaction in UK higher education, drawing on tens of thousands of independent student reviews from across the sector.

Professor Mirjam Plantinga, UWTSD's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, said:

“These accolades are especially meaningful because they are voted for by our own students. They are a powerful endorsement of the student experience we strive to provide: one that is supportive, engaging and focused on real-world outcomes. “We are particularly proud to have been ranked first for career prospects, which reflects our longstanding collaboration with industry and employers. Our courses are designed around employer needs to ensure that our graduates leave us equipped with the skills, experience, and confidence to succeed in their careers. “We are also delighted to rank third for lecturers and teaching quality, and fifth for student support. This is clear recognition of our commitment to delivering an excellent learning experience and supporting every student to achieve their full potential.”

These latest awards add to a growing list of national recognition for UWTSD, which was also named The Times and The Sunday Times University of the Year for Teaching Quality in 2026 and ranked 1st in Wales and 2nd in the UK in the National Student Survey (NSS) in 2025.