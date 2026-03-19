UWTSD Appoints International Cyber Security Leader Elliott Atkins as Professor of Practice

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has appointed Elliott Atkins, Managing Director of Exercise3 Limited, as a Professor of Practice.

The university said the appointment strengthened its engagement with industry leaders and will provide students with direct access to cutting‑edge expertise in cyber security and digital resilience.

The title of Professor of Practice is awarded to recognise individuals of significant academic and professional distinction whose expertise aligns with the strategic intentions and mission of the university. Elliott’s appointment reflects his outstanding contribution to the field of cyber security and his commitment to advancing professional practice, education, and industry collaboration.

Elliott is a Fellow of the British Computer Society and was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as the first Chief Information Security Officer to the Royal Household in 2021. Since 2014, he has served as Managing Director of Exercise3 Limited, a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) assured provider of cyber incident exercising. The company uses realistic, scenario-based simulations to help organisations test and strengthen their cyber incident preparedness and resilience.

Kapilan Radhakrishnan, Academic Director (Applied Computing), said:

“Elliott’s appointment as Professor of Practice reflects our commitment to bridging academic excellence with real-world professional leadership. His experience at the highest levels of national and international cyber security, from government to critical infrastructure and global incident response communities, brings exceptional insight to our students and staff. “We are proud to welcome Elliott to the University and look forward to the impact his expertise will have on our teaching, research, and industry partnerships.”

Elliott said:

“I’m delighted to have been appointed as a Professor of Practice at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. I’m really looking forward to sharing real-world insights and experience with students, early-career academics, and staff, as well as contributing to curriculum development across the Applied Computing, Cyber Security, and Digital Forensics programmes.”

Prior to founding Exercise3, Elliott held several senior leadership roles across government and industry. These include Head of the UK Government’s Computer Emergency Response Team at GCHQ, Head of Cyber Intelligence at QinetiQ, and Head of Incident Response at Nominet, the UK’s top-level domain registry.

With nearly 30 years of experience in cyber security and incident response, Elliott is internationally recognised in his field. He founded the London Access Point (LONAP), has delivered keynote addresses at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, and currently serves as the UK liaison member of Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST).

Outside his professional work, Elliott is actively involved in aircraft preservation and serves as Chair of Trustees of the Panavia Tornado Preservation Group, a registered charity dedicated to educating and inspiring future generations of aviators and engineers.