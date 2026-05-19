UWTSD Appoints Distinguished Innovator and Academic as a Professor of Practice

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has appointed Professor Roderick Thomas as a Professor of Practice to support the development of health and STEM initiatives across the university.

The title of Professor of Practice is awarded to recognise significant academic and professional distinction of individuals whose expertise aligns with the strategic intentions and mission of the university.

Professor Thomas is the Director of Innovation Portfolio at the Health Innovation Network South West, based in Exeter which is funded by the NHS and Office for Life Sciences. As a senior leader he has experience expanding innovation projects that maximise public and patient impact, address workforce needs, and drive economic growth. In addition, he has led on organisation-wide strategy, annual business plan delivery, risk management, and stakeholder engagement at national level including within the NHS, local authorities, Office for Life Sciences, and commercial partners.

Professor Thomas has a proven track record in management, grant success, and development of internationally recognised research and teaching initiatives. His areas of expertise include research leadership and grant acquisition, strategic institutional partnerships, internationalisation and commercialisation, as well as postgraduate curriculum design, doctoral and professional practice supervision, accreditation and quality assurance.

He said:

“This honorary title is a valued acknowledgement of my commitment to advancing innovation, partnership, and impact across healthcare and STEM community, and I am delighted to support the university in these priorities.”

Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of the Wales Institute of Science and Art at UWTSD, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Professor Roderick Thomas to work alongside our academic teams. He is a distinguished innovator and academic with over 35 years' experience in higher education, research, and health innovation. His unique leadership and expertise within the health and STEM sectors will be invaluable to the university.”

Professor Gareth Davies, Dean of the Institute of Management and Health, added:

“Professor Thomas is renowned for his pioneering blended postgraduate programmes, leading major innovation portfolios across higher education and NHS sectors as well as his commitment to fostering strategic collaborations, amplifying institutional impact, and mentoring emerging leaders in academia and industry. His leadership in these areas will have a significant impact on the development of the management, health and STEM initiatives at UWTSD.”

Professor Thomas has led the All-Wales Intensive Learning Academy for Innovation (ILA) in Health and Social Care at Swansea University. He has supervised over 20 PhD submissions and has over 50 publications to his credit.

Professor Thomas' honorary and professional roles include: