UWTSD and RSA Announce Innovation Lecture Series

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and the Royal Society of Arts are launching a new Innovation Lecture Series for the 2025–2026 academic year.

This quarterly series will bring together thought leaders, academics, and industry experts to explore the role of innovation across diverse sectors, with all events taking place at the Dylan Thomas Centre in Swansea and live-streamed for wider audiences.

It was initiated and developed by Alan Mumby, Lecturer at the university’s Wales Institute of Science and Art (WISA).

The series will focus on the following themes:

Autumn 2025: Innovation in Health and Welfare

Winter 2026: Innovation in Technology and Science

Spring 2026: Innovation in the Manufacturing Sector

Summer 2026: Innovation in the Creative Industries

The inaugural event will take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 6pm to 8pm.

Keynote speakers :

Dr Rhys Thomas, CEO of Virtual Ward Technologies, innovator, clinician, and national leader in medical technology and digital health.

Professor Gareth Davies, Dean of UWTSD’s Institute of Management and Health, specialising in health leadership and innovation.

Attendance is free but spaces are limited. To secure a place, participants are encouraged to pre-book via Eventbrite.

Professor Gareth Davies said: