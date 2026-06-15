UWTSD Academy of Sport Celebrates Outstanding Student Success at Annual Awards Night

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Academy of Sport celebrated another year of sporting achievement at its Annual Awards Night, held at the Dylan Thomas Centre on the Swansea campus.

The event marked the Academy's fourth season back in British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) competitions and brought together students, staff, partners and supporters to recognise the outstanding accomplishments of UWTSD sports teams and individual athletes throughout the 2025/26 academic year.The evening featured a range of awards celebrating excellence, dedication and sporting achievement across the Academy of Sport programme.

Award winners included:

UWTSD Men's Football Player of the Year – Owain Davies

UWTSD Women's Netball Player of the Year – Emily Hopkins

UWTSD Men's Rugby Player of the Year – Cerith Davies

UWTSD Support Staff Student of the Year – Cynyr Llewelyn-Jones

UWTSD Academy of Sport Student of the Year – Iestyn Wood

UWTSD Individual Sports Sportsperson of the Year – Bekka Pratt

The evening also recognised a series of exceptional team achievements. The Men's Rugby team secured promotion for the third consecutive year after completing an undefeated campaign to become BUCS Western Tier 3 Champions. The Women's Netball team continued to build on last season's promotion by competing in a higher division and achieving a commendable third-place finish in the BUCS Western Tier 5 League. Meanwhile, the Men's Football team enjoyed a historic season, remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign and completing a remarkable double by winning both the BUCS Western Tier 5 League title and the BUCS Western Conference Trophy.

Speaking at the event, Lee Tregoning, Head of the UWTSD Academy of Sport, said:

“Since the launch of the Academy of Sport at the beginning of the 2022/23 academic year, and working in partnership with the UWTSD Students' Union, we are now participating in our fourth season of British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) competitions, leagues and cups. “It has been amazing to see students flourish this year while competing in a variety of BUCS events. Our fourth annual awards night was a wonderful occasion and provided an opportunity for students and staff to come together, celebrate success and reflect on another remarkable year.”

Awards were presented by UWTSD Chief Operating Officer Peter Manion, Executive Head of Student Services Kelly Williams, UWTSD Students' Union Student Opportunities Manager Emma Morgan, and sponsor Andrew Bury of IntroTeach.

Reflecting on the achievements of the year, Lee Tregoning added: