USW’s Cyber Security Academy Celebrates Decade of Skills Development

A groundbreaking concept which has helped the University of South Wales (USW) become a leader in cyber education is marking its 10th anniversary.

The National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA), which operates out of USW’s Newport Campus, reaches the milestone in March 2026.

Having already established an international reputation in the areas of network security, computer forensics, and threat analysis, the NCSA was established in collaboration with a number of partners, including the Welsh Government.

The Academy’s model gave students the chance to work on real-world projects set by the partners, identifying new challenges in the cyber security environment, and directly addressing the identified cyber skills gap in Wales.

It also gave industry direct access to a pool of graduates trained to the highest standards, who had a clear understanding of cyber threats.

After starting with 16 undergraduates, the NCSA has grown to now include around 90 students each year and has an alumni in excess of 500 graduates.

Sharan Johnstone, USW’s Direct of the Cyber Academic Centre of Excellence, said the unique blend of hands-on learning, professional development, and strong industry collaboration, quickly saw the NCSA become a model for future-ready education.

“At the heart of the NCSA’s success is its commitment to industry integration. Each year, students tackle projects across key areas of cybersecurity, gaining practical experience even if they don’t pursue traditional placements or internships,” she said. “This approach ensures that every student graduates with a portfolio of real-world work. “The university has also invested in dedicated facilities, providing exclusive labs for NCSA students. These spaces foster a sense of ownership and professionalism, allowing the students to refine their skills and complete vital projects, backed by a collaborative support system, both within the University and from our industry partners.”

The establishment of the NCSA also heralded a new era of success for USW in the area of cyber security, with a number of awards being won in the intervening years.

In 2022, USW was named, for the fourth year in a row, as the Cyber University of the Year at The National Cyber Awards, which recognised those who are committed to cyber innovation, cyber crime reduction, and protecting citizens online; while USW was the first university in Wales to be named as an Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education by the National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Mrs Johnstone was also named the Outstanding Woman in Technology Award at the UK-wide WISE Awards, which celebrate exceptional women who are making remarkable strides in the tech industry, and STEM Woman of the Year.