USW Signs Strategic Partnership with Newport Live

The University of South Wales (USW) has signed a strategic partnership with Newport Live – a charitable trust providing sports, leisure, and cultural activities in Newport – to help support the health and well-being of people in the city and beyond.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University and Newport Live focuses on the development of a range of mutually-beneficial activities that address shared core values, including a passion for participation and success, the promotion of equity and inclusion, and a commitment to being socially conscious and environmentally responsible.

This partnership will offer a range of benefits for both organisations and the communities they serve, including USW supporting the development of a new creative vision and strategy and student engagement in Newport Live community-based sports projects and applied drama projects. Newport Live professionals will also support degree programme delivery through workshops and practical demonstrations. There will also be potential for student placements and for students to use Newport Live facilities for performances and graduate shows.

In the longer-term, consideration will be given to collaborative opportunities at, for example, the planned new leisure facilities and, both organisations will work with partners, notably Newport City Council, on the collective development of a Newport Cultural Strategy. In addition, a sports and well-being membership scheme for students will be introduced.

Professor Donna Whitehead, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of USW, said:

“As part of our University Strategy – USW 2030 – we are committed to developing our presence in Newport and contributing to the economic, social, and cultural well-being of the city and the wider region. “This partnership aims to provide our students with real world learning experiences ‘beyond the classroom’, while contributing to the cultural and societal well-being of Newport as a connected and responsible organisation.”

Steve Ward, Chief Executive at Newport Live, said: