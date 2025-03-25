Innovation / Tech  |

25 March 2025
Innovation / Tech

USW Scientist First in Wales to Launch Experiment Aboard Spaceflight

The University of South Wales (USW) is set to investigate how the human body responds to the stress of spaceflight with a focus on the differences between men and women.

This data will be collected aboard Fram2, the first human spaceflight over the Earth’s polar regions, targeted to launch this week.

A milestone for Welsh research, the experiment is led by Damian Bailey, Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellow and Professor of Physiology and Biochemistry at USW.

Professor Bailey said:

“This is important because men’s and women’s bodies respond differently to spaceflight, and we want to make sure that a future crewed mission to Mars is safe for everyone. We will also look at how stress affects the brain and understand why some astronauts are more resilient, or better at handling the extreme conditions of space, than others.”

When humans feel stress, our bodies produce proteins. Using cutting-edge technology, the study will analyse thousands of these proteins, found in saliva and blood, and identify changes to the samples during spaceflight, so-called ‘space-stress biomarkers’. The research aims to understand how astronauts adapt to spaceflight and how this impacts their ability to withstand future long-duration missions to Mars.

“There is no environment more unique or challenging to humans than outer space. There is no air to breathe, extreme temperatures, radiation, and zero gravity. This study is a significant step toward addressing critical knowledge gaps in space physiology,” said Professor Bailey, who chairs ESA’s Life Sciences Working Group.

 

“Our space-stress biomarkers will help pave the way for personalised countermeasures to keep astronauts fit and healthy during space missions. This includes tailored exercise programs to maintain astronaut health and performance during future deep-space missions”.

The Fram2 mission, set to launch on 31 March, will be approximately four days long. Before, during, and after the mission, four astronauts (two male and two female) will collect saliva and blood samples using specially designed devices that work in zero gravity. Samples will then undergo analysis by Professor Bailey with his collaborator, Professor Christophe Hirtz from the University of Montpellier.

“The Fram2 mission is more than groundbreaking science,” Professor Bailey said. “It highlights the power of international collaboration. It is an exciting chapter in space exploration.

 

“We have much to learn about how space affects our bodies, and this research is at the forefront of ensuring that astronauts are ready to meet the physiological demands that they face.”



