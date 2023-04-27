USW is Named Public Sector College of the Year at National Awards

Accounting and Finance at the University of South Wales has been named Public Sector College of the Year – for the fourth time – at the PQ Magazine Awards.
PQ Magazine is a national title aimed at part-qualified accountants, and its prestigious annual awards recognise the best institutions, teachers, materials, students and learning platforms in the field of professional accounting education.
USW won the same award in 2010, 2012 and 2016, as well as the Lecturer of the Year award in 2021, which went to Rebecca Wright, senior lecturer in Professional Accountancy.
Joanna Howell and Rosemary Eaton, from USW’s Accounting and Finance teaching team, attended the awards ceremony last night (24 April) in London. The University was shortlisted alongside Cardiff and Vale College, Newcastle University, the University of Liverpool and the University of Winchester, and was praised for its work in training ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) students from around the world.
Dr Jared Davies, Head of Accounting and Finance at USW, said:
“We are honoured to have won this award for the fourth time. It is testament to the hard work, teaching excellence and student care provided by our lecturers.
“Summer 2022 saw the creation of a new, combined Accounting and Finance subject area at the University that brought together all undergraduate, postgraduate and professional accounting course expertise. I am incredibly proud of our team who work across our Treforest and Newport campuses, ensuring we provide excellent courses for our students from year one undergraduate to fully professionally (and postgraduate) qualified.
“Highlights of our provision include a significant number of undergraduate degree exemptions; the CIMA Sage Certificate; development of advanced skills in the areas of forensic accounting, fintech, digital taxation and securities trading; live business projects with local partners; innovative, cutting edge Masters programmes; professional qualification tuition that has produced four ‘best in the world’ ACCA prize-winners between 2019 and 2022, and continual engagement with local and national professional bodies and employers.”