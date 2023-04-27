USW is Named Public Sector College of the Year at National Awards

Accounting and Finance at the University of South Wales has been named Public Sector College of the Year – for the fourth time – at the PQ Magazine Awards.

PQ Magazine is a national title aimed at part-qualified accountants, and its prestigious annual awards recognise the best institutions, teachers, materials, students and learning platforms in the field of professional accounting education.

USW won the same award in 2010, 2012 and 2016, as well as the Lecturer of the Year award in 2021, which went to Rebecca Wright, senior lecturer in Professional Accountancy.

Joanna Howell and Rosemary Eaton, from USW’s Accounting and Finance teaching team, attended the awards ceremony last night (24 April) in London. The University was shortlisted alongside Cardiff and Vale College, Newcastle University, the University of Liverpool and the University of Winchester, and was praised for its work in training ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) students from around the world.

Dr Jared Davies, Head of Accounting and Finance at USW, said: