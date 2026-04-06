USW is First in UK to Build AI Qualification into Business and Management Course

Students at the University of South Wales (USW) will be among the first in the UK gain a new certification in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as part of their Business and Management degree.

USW has co-developed the Applied AI for Business qualification in partnership with the IOEE (Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs), which will be embedded into the BA (Hons) Business and Management curriculum from September 2026.

At the end of their first year, students will receive the IOEE award, and those who graduate from the degree will have the option to receive an IOEE Diploma in Professional AI Practice. USW is the first university in the UK to offer this dual accreditation.

The Applied AI for Business accreditation comprises six units, covering AI tool literacy, prompting, critical evaluation, practical application, ethics, and reflective practice, all assessed through the work that Business and Management students already do as part of their degree.

During their first year, students will study a module called The Founders’ Playbook: Build Your First Business, which includes a dedicated AI session each week. As well as using AI to generate financial projections for their startups, they use it to draft marketing strategies, create pitch materials, and analyse competitors – all considering the ways that entrepreneurs can benefit from the use of AI, while developing students’ AI literacy.

During the final year of their course, students will develop their skills further and create digital products with AI, including building chatbots, using AI to develop code, writing AI policies for businesses, and completing a three-hour challenge to produce a business plan and functioning product, using whatever technology they choose, leading to eligibility for the IOEE Diploma in Professional AI Practice.

Liam Newton, course leader for BA Business and Management at USW, said: