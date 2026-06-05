USW Celebrates Launch of the Games and Animation Academy of Wales

The Games and Animation Academy of Wales has officially launched at the University of South Wales' Cardiff Campus.

The Academy places Wales at the forefront of the global digital entertainment economy, creating a national and international centre of excellence to nurture creative talent and drive industry and innovation.

The launch event saw professionals from across the Games, Animation and Visual Effects sectors enjoy tours of USW's industry-standard facilities, which include computer labs equipped with the latest software, green-screen and VR technologies, workshops for model making, 3D printing, film studios and much more.

Guests also met with students on a range of courses, who showcased their work and shared the benefits of working on live projects and undertaking work placements at top names in the industry including Wales Interactive, Cloth Cat Games & Animation, BumpyBox and Gorilla.

Alumni from USW's Games and Animation courses have worked on Oscar-winning films and BAFTA-nominated games, and joined world-class studios like Aardman Animation, Disney, Studio AKA, and Rockstar North.

Among the guests at the launch was Richard Pring, Co-founder of Wales Interactive, who graduated from USW in 2010. Having established the games development company in 2012, Richard now employs several USW graduates, with millions of people playing Wales Interactive games globally.

He said:

“The Games and Animation Academy of Wales will give students a much clearer route into the industry. When I was starting out, there was talent in Wales, but the pathway into games was not always obvious. The Academy can help change that by connecting students with the right facilities, industry experience, live briefs and studios. The important thing is that students are not just learning in isolation. They are building portfolios, meeting people already working in the sector, and getting a better understanding of what the industry actually needs. “University played a big part in my career. I studied Computer Games Programming and then an MA in Animation, which gave me a strong mix of technical and creative skills. Just as importantly, it gave me confidence, helped me build a network in Wales, and gave me access to excellent lecturers and support. It also helped me realise that if the industry I wanted did not fully exist here yet, then I could play a part in building it. That mindset eventually helped lead to Wales Interactive.”

Emma Marshman, Head of Subject for Games, Design and Animation at USW, said:

“The launch of the Games and Animation Academy of Wales marks an exciting new chapter in our long history of delivering education in Animation, Design, Games and Digital Media. We have built a strong reputation as a creative powerhouse, nurturing talent in these disciplines as they developed into the global industries of today. “We made history by becoming the first university in Wales to offer a dedicated games course – a pioneering move that helped lay the foundations for games education across the country, placing us firmly on the map as a leader in digital creativity. “Now, we are continuing that legacy with our cutting-edge facilities, industry-focused teaching, and a vibrant creative community at the heart of Wales' capital. We're incredibly proud of this journey, and even more excited to continue supporting the next generation of animators, game developers, and creative innovators.”

Adam Williams, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Creative Industries at USW, added: