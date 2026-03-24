USW and Partners Awarded £595,000 Funding to Power Future Skills

The University of South Wales, in collaboration with its partner colleges and Screen Alliance Wales, has been awarded a £595,000 grant from Medr – the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research – to address skills gaps and labour shortages in key employment areas.

The funding, from the Post-16 Strategic Development Fund at Medr, will be shared across USW and its Strategic Alliance Partners – Bridgend College, Cardiff and Vale College, Coleg y Cymoedd, The College Merthyr Tydfil, and Coleg Gwent – as well as industry partners Screen Alliance Wales, to promote education and employment across the Cardiff Capital Region.

The Future Skills project will focus on priority sectors including Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, Health and Social Care, Net Zero/Green Technologies, Creative Economy, Digital, Cyber and Fintech.

Each partner college will host a Future Skills Festival, with 10 focused Future Skills workshops at USW and its partner organisations. Taster sessions and workshops will link employers and cutting-edge research with information on education and employment pathways, including apprenticeships, further and higher education.

Huw Swayne, Associate Dean for Partnerships and Development for the Faculty of Business and Creative Industries at USW, is leading on the project.

He said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity to work with our colleagues to create a seamless pathway to employment across our region, in areas where industry tells us there are skills shortages. The events will showcase the very best our institutions have to offer, by providing exciting and engaging activities.”

Allison Dowzell, Managing Director of Screen Alliance Wales, added:

“Screen Alliance Wales is proud to continue our strong partnership with the University of South Wales through this funding. “The screen sector in Wales is growing rapidly, and with that growth comes an increasing demand for skilled crew across a wide range of roles. Investment such as this helps us to work together to address critical skills gaps and labour shortages, while ensuring that people across Wales have clear pathways into high-quality careers in the creative economy. “By combining USW’s academic expertise with Screen Alliance Wales’s close links to industry and production, we can deliver training that is directly aligned with the needs of the sector, supporting the next generation of talent and the long-term sustainability of the Welsh screen industry.”

Professor Louise Bright, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Enterprise, Engagement and Partnerships at USW, said: