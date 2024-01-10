Urgent Need to Establish a Welsh Benefits System Welsh Think Tank Warns

Wales’ most influential think-tank, the Bevan Foundation, warns that thousands of people are missing out on vital cash help due to difficulties in accessing “Welsh benefits”.

People across Wales are missing out on the financial lifeline offered by various grants and allowances administered by the Welsh Government and local authorities, new research undertaken by the Bevan Foundation has revealed. From the Council Tax Reduction Scheme to the Education Maintenance Allowance, these grants and allowances complement the UK social security system and can be worth as much as £4,000 to a Welsh family. But with a complicated and disjointed system, in excess of £73m goes unclaimed each year.

New insights shared with the Bevan Foundation by people who’ve tried to apply for a Welsh grant or allowance highlight just how difficult it can be for people to get the help they need, and why there is an urgent need for reform.

A key barrier facing families across Wales is knowing what help is available. With some families being entitled to four, five or even six different grants and allowances, administered by two or three different bodies, the charity says that it is not surprising that people are confused. As Catherine (not her real name) a mother of two told us:

“Nobody knows what’s out there for them. There’s all these things with all these names and it’s just too much bloody hassle.”

Even when people are aware of the different schemes, the process of applying for each grant and allowance can be difficult. This process was described as a “battle” by many, with people having to submit multiple separate applications. Unsurprisingly this leads to people missing out, the impact of which is both financial and emotional. As Karen, (not her real name) a mother of four told us:

“He (her 17 year old son) won’t ask me for money – he knows I’m struggling too and it’s degrading for someone who’s 17 or around that age.”

The Bevan Foundation has long argued that the answer is to establish a Welsh Benefits System. Such a system would see the various grants and allowances pulled together into one coherent system, making it easier for people to get vital cash help by submitting a single application, significantly reducing the number of hoops they have to leap through to get what is rightfully theirs.

Reacting to the findings set out in the report, the Bevan Foundation’s Head of Policy (Poverty), Dr Steffan Evans argued that it highlighted the need to establish a Welsh Benefits System at pace.