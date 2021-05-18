UpStart Wales Video Podcast with Tommy Heaney

As we emerge from the third lockdown, we recognise some of the adverse changes the hospitality industry has had to implement into its daily practices in order to survive.

With the recent reopening of outdoor dining, and with inside dining soon to follow suit, it’s safe to say that such developments will aid the hospitality industry back to health and towards a long-awaited recovery.

In this video podcast for UpStart Wales, Will Roberts (Managing Director at WebBox) talks with Tommy Heaney (Head chef and owner of Heaneys Restaurants, Pontcanna), to discuss which practices and adaptations he had to implement in his restaurant during the Covid-19 pandemic.