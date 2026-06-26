Upskilling Employees Could Be the Smartest AI Investment You Make

When businesses talk to me about digital transformation, the conversation often starts with technology.

New systems, software, automation and, more recently, artificial intelligence are all seen as essential to modernising operations and improving productivity. Yet one of the most important assets in any digital transformation strategy is often already inside the organisation itself, its people.

At The Open University in Wales, we increasingly see businesses that are under increasing pressure to adapt to rapid technological change. Many are exploring how digital tools can help them work more efficiently, improve customer service and remain competitive.

However, when skills gaps emerge, the first instinct is often to look externally for new talent.

Recruitment will always have a role to play, but it is not the only answer. In many cases, organisations already have employees with the knowledge, commitment and understanding of the business needed to support digital change. What they need is the opportunity to develop new skills.

Upskilling existing employees can be one of the most effective ways to build digital capability. It allows businesses to retain valuable organisational knowledge while equipping staff with the skills needed for the future.

For employees, the benefits are equally important. Access to training and development can improve confidence, motivation and career progression. It demonstrates that an employer is prepared to invest in its workforce, which can strengthen engagement and retention at a time when many organisations are focused on retaining good people.

This is where flexible learning has such an important role to play.

Many employers recognise the need to invest in training but worry about the practical impact on day-to-day operations. They cannot afford to take people out of the workplace for long periods, and employees often need learning to fit around existing responsibilities.

The Open University in Wales’ approach is designed with these realities in mind. Our Digital Degree Apprenticeship programme is fully-funded and enables employees to learn while they work, applying new knowledge directly to their role and to the challenges facing their organisation.

This workplace-based model means learning is not separate from the business. It becomes part of how the organisation develops, adapts and grows.

Increasingly, we work closely with employers to understand their skills needs and support them through the apprenticeship journey. Flexibility, accessibility and real-world application are central to our approach because we know that workforce development has to work for the business as well as the learner.

If you’re a business in Wales looking to the future, the opportunity is clearer than you may think, the talent to drive transformation may already be in your business.