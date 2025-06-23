Updated Bluetongue Guidance for Livestock Keepers

The Welsh Government has reinforced its commitment to protecting Welsh livestock from Bluetongue, a serious viral disease, with new disease control measures coming into effect in time for 1 July.

To date, Wales has successfully kept Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) from circulating locally and remains BTV-3 free. Recognising the introduction of the England-wide Bluetongue Restricted Zone (RZ) from 1 July, Welsh Government is implementing updated movement controls to safeguard Welsh livestock.

Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease that impacts sheep, cattle, goats, deer, alpacas, and llamas and can have severe consequences for animal health and welfare, and farm incomes, causing illness, deaths, abortions, and birth defects, alongside significant movement restrictions and trade challenges. It is primarily spread by biting midges which are most active in the warmer months between April and November. Disease can also be spread by the movement of infected animals. Vaccines to protect livestock from the worst effects of Bluetongue are available and farmers are encouraged to consult their vet on whether they are appropriate for their herds and flocks.

To ensure Welsh farm businesses are well-informed about this disease, Farming Connect will be hosting a webinar on Monday June 30 at 7:30pm. To register, contact the Farming Connect Service Centre, or CLICK HERE.