Up to 500 Jobs To Go As Welsh Water Announces Restructure

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is set to cut up to 500 jobs as it restructures the business.

It said it would undertake a “significant transformation programme” over the next 18-24 months, which aims to maximise efficiency.

The programme is designed to safeguard essential services, strengthen service resilience, reduce ‘back office’ costs and deliver better value for money by ensuring that as much customers’ money as possible is directed into improving frontline water and wastewater services, the firm said.

As part of this programme, the company is reviewing its entire cost base, including the goods and services it procures, and expects to reduce its workforce by around 12% – up to 500 roles – over the next 18-24 months from its current workforce of about 4,000. The intention is to protect and enhance frontline services and to increase efficiency in ‘back office’ and managerial positions, said Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

It added that the programme will focus on reshaping the organisation, enabling greater use of technology and data and redesigning processes and ways of working. The transformation programme aims to maximise efficiency so that every possible pound can be invested in customer service, environmental improvements, and vital network investment. The programme will also ensure that the business remains on a long term financially stable and sustainable footing, it said.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said the changes take place against a backdrop of significant pressures on the water sector. In the past year, the industry has been downgraded by credit ratings agencies, at a time when investment needs have increased to fund improvements in infrastructure and the environment following the recent price review with Ofwat, it added. This restructuring will help maintain the company’s financial resilience, while continuing to improve services for customers, it said.

Pete Perry, Chief Executive of Welsh Water, said: