Up to £15 million Funding Available for Healthcare Projects Through Innovate UK Scheme

Innovate UK has opened its ‘Biomedical Catalyst 2022 Round 1: Industry-led Research and Development’ fund for UK-registered micro, small or medium-sized enterprises wishing to develop innovative solutions to healthcare challenges. Applications can be made from 28 March 2022 until 25 May 2022.

What type of projects are relevant?

Up to £15 million of funding is available for pre-market research and development projects with demonstrable commercial and technical feasibility. Projects can focus on any health or healthcare sector or discipline such as:

  • Disease prevention and proactive management of health and chronic conditions
  • Earlier and improved detection and diagnosis of disease to increase patient outcomes
  • Tailored treatments that change the underlying disease or offer potential cures
  • The development of digital health technologies

Projects can include activities such as:

  • Experimental evaluation at a laboratory scale
  • Use of in vitro and in vivo models to evaluate proof of concept or safety
  • Exploring potential production mechanisms
  • Prototyping
  • Product development planning
  • Intellectual property protection
  • Demonstrating clinical utility and effectiveness
  • Demonstrating safety and efficacy (including phase 1 and 2 clinical trials)
  • Regulatory planning
  • Organisations can apply alone or in collaboration with businesses, academic institutions, charities, not-for-profits, public sector organisations or research and technology organisations (RTOs).

Total project costs must be between £150,000 and £4 million, with grant requests for up to £2 million. Projects must start by 1st December 2022 and end by 30th November 2025 and last from 6 to 36 months. All work must be conducted in the UK, with results exploited from or within the UK.

Where can I learn more?
Please see the Innovation Funding Service webpages for more information and contact [email protected] for support with collaborative applications.

