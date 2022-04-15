Up to £15 million Funding Available for Healthcare Projects Through Innovate UK Scheme

Innovate UK has opened its ‘Biomedical Catalyst 2022 Round 1: Industry-led Research and Development’ fund for UK-registered micro, small or medium-sized enterprises wishing to develop innovative solutions to healthcare challenges. Applications can be made from 28 March 2022 until 25 May 2022.
What type of projects are relevant?
Up to £15 million of funding is available for pre-market research and development projects with demonstrable commercial and technical feasibility. Projects can focus on any health or healthcare sector or discipline such as:
- Disease prevention and proactive management of health and chronic conditions
- Earlier and improved detection and diagnosis of disease to increase patient outcomes
- Tailored treatments that change the underlying disease or offer potential cures
- The development of digital health technologies
Projects can include activities such as:
- Experimental evaluation at a laboratory scale
- Use of in vitro and in vivo models to evaluate proof of concept or safety
- Exploring potential production mechanisms
- Prototyping
- Product development planning
- Intellectual property protection
- Demonstrating clinical utility and effectiveness
- Demonstrating safety and efficacy (including phase 1 and 2 clinical trials)
- Regulatory planning
- Organisations can apply alone or in collaboration with businesses, academic institutions, charities, not-for-profits, public sector organisations or research and technology organisations (RTOs).
Total project costs must be between £150,000 and £4 million, with grant requests for up to £2 million. Projects must start by 1st December 2022 and end by 30th November 2025 and last from 6 to 36 months. All work must be conducted in the UK, with results exploited from or within the UK.
Where can I learn more?
Please see the Innovation Funding Service webpages for more information and contact [email protected] for support with collaborative applications.