Up to £15 million Funding Available for Healthcare Projects Through Innovate UK Scheme

Innovate UK has opened its ‘Biomedical Catalyst 2022 Round 1: Industry-led Research and Development’ fund for UK-registered micro, small or medium-sized enterprises wishing to develop innovative solutions to healthcare challenges. Applications can be made from 28 March 2022 until 25 May 2022.

What type of projects are relevant?

Up to £15 million of funding is available for pre-market research and development projects with demonstrable commercial and technical feasibility. Projects can focus on any health or healthcare sector or discipline such as:

Disease prevention and proactive management of health and chronic conditions

Earlier and improved detection and diagnosis of disease to increase patient outcomes

Tailored treatments that change the underlying disease or offer potential cures

The development of digital health technologies

Projects can include activities such as:

Experimental evaluation at a laboratory scale

Use of in vitro and in vivo models to evaluate proof of concept or safety

Exploring potential production mechanisms

Prototyping

Product development planning

Intellectual property protection

Demonstrating clinical utility and effectiveness

Demonstrating safety and efficacy (including phase 1 and 2 clinical trials)

Regulatory planning

Organisations can apply alone or in collaboration with businesses, academic institutions, charities, not-for-profits, public sector organisations or research and technology organisations (RTOs).

Total project costs must be between £150,000 and £4 million, with grant requests for up to £2 million. Projects must start by 1st December 2022 and end by 30th November 2025 and last from 6 to 36 months. All work must be conducted in the UK, with results exploited from or within the UK.

Where can I learn more?

Please see the Innovation Funding Service webpages for more information and contact [email protected] for support with collaborative applications.