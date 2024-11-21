Property Wales  |

21 November 2024
Property / Construction

Up and Coming Fashion Brand Expand to Unit at North Wales Business Park

Acting on behalf of Vivio Developments, Legat Owen has completed the letting of a new build industrial unit at Vista Business Park, Hawarden, Deeside.

Unit A05 at Vista Business Park comprises a further 33,000 sq ft and is part of the Vista Development comprising of six high specification mid-size industrial units.  Sisters and Seekers have committed to the unit to support the growth of their business which is housed in Phase 1 of the Vista scheme.

Sisters and Seekers was started in 2017 by two sisters, Alice and Maisie Jones.  The sisters have come a long way since the early days working out of their garden shed at their family home in Hope, Flintshire, to operating from a prominent high-quality unit complete with modern offices, warehouse space and their own in-house studio.

Matthew Pochin, Director at Legat Owen said:

“It was a pleasure to work with such an exciting and ambitious brand in Sisters and Seekers.  The team are engaging and easy to deal with.  It is not surprising that they are making significant in-roads into the fashion sector.”


