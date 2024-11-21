Up and Coming Fashion Brand Expand to Unit at North Wales Business Park

Acting on behalf of Vivio Developments, Legat Owen has completed the letting of a new build industrial unit at Vista Business Park, Hawarden, Deeside.

Unit A05 at Vista Business Park comprises a further 33,000 sq ft and is part of the Vista Development comprising of six high specification mid-size industrial units. Sisters and Seekers have committed to the unit to support the growth of their business which is housed in Phase 1 of the Vista scheme.

Sisters and Seekers was started in 2017 by two sisters, Alice and Maisie Jones. The sisters have come a long way since the early days working out of their garden shed at their family home in Hope, Flintshire, to operating from a prominent high-quality unit complete with modern offices, warehouse space and their own in-house studio.

Matthew Pochin, Director at Legat Owen said: