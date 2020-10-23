‘Unprecendented’ Demand for Online Auctions

The “unprecedented” success of an online household content auction during the coronavirus situation has led to a Mid Wales and Shropshire estate agent and auctioneers to announce another.

Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd said the success of the online sale involving contents from a Powys property demonstrate the appetite for people to view and bid for items online.

Another collective online auction will now be held on 9 December 2020 and entries are now invited.

Tony Evans, a Partner at MMP/NL, said:

“We held a contents auction of Dolforgan Gardens, in Kerry, near Newtown, and it was met with an unprecedented level of interest with the household contents including some interesting furniture, silverware, books and general contents receiving a great deal of enquiries from purchases from the locality and much further afield.

“The competitive bidding received for in excess of 240 lots and resulted in a total clearance of all lots with some quite exceptional prices on some items.”

Mr Evans added:

“With several lots of brassware, furniture and books selling for in excess of £1,000 per lot, we realised that there is a high level of interest in this style of auction, particularly when there is a need for social distancing and reduced travelling.

MMP/NL has now organised a further sale of antique furniture and good quality items of interest and decorative and architectural interest

This collective sale will be conducted via an online auction on the 9th December and entries are now invited.

Mr Evans said:

“The mixture of marketing and promotional activities undertaken by MMP/NL will ensure the sale receives an excellent level of visibility to interested parties and a viewing day will allow purchasers to inspect prior to bidding should they so desire.

“As a company we have the pleasure of acting on behalf of many thousands of clients throughout the Mid Wales and borders region and will use our team's knowledge and expertise as leading local auctioneers to assist our clients in the sale of any household items which they feel could be better enjoyed by new purchasers.

“As we are in such unprecedented times many people are instructing us on the sale of their homes and we can offer them a valuable service by helping them achieve the best price possible for any better quality furniture and household items they no longer need.”

He added:

“We feel that by the use of an online auction that this will give our clients the opportunity to offer their items for sale in the widest possible way with the possibility that bidders could offer on their items from all over the world Indeed in our previous auction we had an excess of 300 registered bidders for that sale.”

“It is also an opportunity for purchasers to buy that unusual item in readiness for Christmas.”

If you have good quality items which you no longer need and you would like to give the opportunity for somebody else to enjoy, contact Mr Evans at MMP/NL's Rural Centre at Welshpool Livestock Sales on 01938 55 23 71 or [email protected]