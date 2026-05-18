Unlock Growth by Backing Small Business, FSB Tells New Cabinet Minister for Enterprise

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales has written to Adam Price MS, the newly appointed Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, calling for early action to help small firms invest, recruit and win work.

Small and medium businesses account for 99.3% of Welsh businesses, 62.3% of private sector employment and 42.5% of turnover.

The FSB says this is a “pivotal moment” for the Welsh economy. Despite years of sustained pressure from rising costs – employment, rates and energy – FSB research shows more than half of small businesses in Wales have growth ambitions. With the right support in place, the sector stands ready to invest and drive productivity across local economies, it added.

FSB Wales is calling on the Welsh Government to support small business growth by:

Setting out an economic strategy with clear, measurable targets for business start-ups and scale-ups.

Introducing a dedicated Retail, Hospitality and Leisure (RHL) multiplier and increasing the Small Business Rates Relief threshold to give firms certainty and headroom to invest and retain staff.

Removing barriers that prevent SMEs from accessing public contracts.

John Hurst, FSB Wales Chair, said: