University’s Upcoming Business Exhibition a Huge Showcase of Local Business and Talent

Glyndwr University are excited to host a large-scale Business Exhibition event on Wednesday the 8th of February 2023, with business from Wrexham and wider regions invited to host an exhibiting space.

The event is also open to business and individuals who aren’t exhibiting but hoping to visit and engage with a vast range of businesses representing various industry sectors across North Wales and the wider region.

The event will take place in WGU Sports Centre, Glyndwr University (Plas Coch campus) Mold Rd, Wrexham LL11 2AW on Wednesday, 8th February 2023 between 10.00am-3.00pm.

In what is the first event of its kind hosted by the Enterprise Team post-pandemic, the exhibition is set to attract businesses specialising in various fields, from construction and manufacturing to finance and technology. With a variety of exhibitors present, this event will provide a platform for businesses, individuals and Glyndwr students and graduates to gain broad industry insight and connect with different sectors.

The benefits of running an exhibiting space include the opportunity for businesses to introduce themselves and showcase their work and expertise to other businesses and sectors, and to interact and establish connections with other delegates. As well as collaborating with other businesses, the event will attract Glyndwr students and graduates who are hoping to explore placement opportunities to support their studies, and some searching for career opportunities.

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise at WGU touched on the event:

“We are very pleased to be hosting such a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase themselves and the opportunities they have for both students and the general public. “The event will also allow some of our fantastic student businesses to promote themselves and local providers to inform attendees of the support and initiatives available to them.”

Some of the benefits of attending, according to Laura:

“I am looking forward to the networking opportunities and build on existing relationships with our industry partners.”

Some of the exhibiting businesses include Kronospan, wood-based panel manufacturer and gap personnel, a recruitment agency for industrial jobs in sectors including manufacturing and logistic. The Enterprise Team at WGU actively work with businesses and organisations and have a great track record of offering high-quality business services through professional development, business innovation programmes as well as entrepreneurship support. With the aim of helping business drive success, meet goals and face the future with confidence, this event will provide a solid foundation for growth and engagement.

To register interest in booking an exhibiting space, please click here

*Attendees are not required to book a ticket.

For further information about the event, visit the webpage here or contact [email protected]