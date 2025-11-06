University’s New STEM Facility Reaches its Highest Point

Representatives from the University of South Wales, BAM Construction and a range of partners have marked a major milestone in the construction of Calon – the university’s new STEM building.

They were joined by the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, Anna McMorrin MP, and the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells MS, at a topping out ceremony as construction reaches the highest point.

The building, which is located at the university’s Pontypridd Campus, is designed to educate the next generation of engineers, built environment professionals, and computer/data scientists.

It will have more than 40 teaching, learning, and research spaces including electronics and hydraulics labs, a flight simulator, a robotics lab, industrial research spaces, collaborative teaching spaces, innovation hubs to support project-based learning, as well as virtual reality capability, and exhibition spaces.

Partly funded through extra support for universities provided by the Welsh Government last year, the construction of Calon began in September 2024 and it is scheduled to open in autumn 2026. The frame of the 23-metre high, five storey building is complete with fabrication of the external façade of the building underway.

There have been more than 140 people working on the project to date, including for construction company BAM and specialist sub-contractors Thames Valley Construction, Concrete Structures and Floors, Dudleys Aluminium, Central Cladding, Richard Kemble Contracts, Delta Balustrades, and NG Bailey. A design team from Stride Treglown architects and Arup engineers, as well as cost management consultancy Currie & Brown, and quality supervisors DRAC have also been working on the project.

The building has been designed with sustainability as a key consideration to help meet high targets for energy efficiency and reduce levels of embodied carbon. It incorporates many green technologies to efficiently deliver heating, power generation, and lighting, as well as a biodiverse green roof and living walls. As part of the build, low-carbon concrete has been used, along with recycled materials, applying circular design principles to reduce embodied carbon.

The approach reflects the university’s Net-Zero Strategy and the aim for the university to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin said:

“The UK Government has made economic growth our number one priority and it is vital that we have cutting edge facilities like Calon at the University of South Wales to train the next generation of Welsh engineers and innovators. “Equipping people with the right skills will help grow our economy and set them on the path to good well-paid jobs in the industries of the future.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said:

“I'm delighted to mark this significant milestone in the construction of Calon, and it is fantastic that Welsh Government funding has been able to support this development. This new facility will play a vital role in developing highly skilled engineers and computer scientists who will drive Wales's future economy. “I congratulate the University of South Wales and all their partners on reaching this important stage and I look forward to seeing Calon welcome its first students.”

Rachel Elias-Lee, Chief Finance and Operating Officer at the University of South Wales, said:

“Calon is a significant investment for the university and the region and will provide the very best learning and working environment as well as student experience in STEM education. We have reached a major milestone in the project as the frame of the building is completed, and we now work towards the building opening in autumn 2026. “Working with BAM, and all of our construction and design partners, has provided many opportunities for our students as our engineers and built environment specialists of the future get first-hand experience of a major build on their own campus. Once open, Calon will continue to offer a vibrant, practical and interdisciplinary space where students, colleagues and industry partners will work together to educate, research, innovate and address the challenges of the future – we are very much looking forward to it.”

Justin Price, Construction Director – Western at BAM Construction Ltd, said:

“Topping out this landmark building is a real moment of pride for everyone who’s been part of the journey. From the USW and BAM Staff to the design team to the trades on site, it’s been a genuine team effort built on trust and collaboration. This project isn’t just about concrete and steel — it’s about creating a place where future engineers will learn, experiment, and push boundaries. We’re proud to play our part in bringing that vision to life.”