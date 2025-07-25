University to Showcase Welsh Language and Culture at Wrecsam National Eisteddfod

Wrexham University’s Welsh language offer will be showcased and celebrated at the upcoming Wrecsam National Eisteddfod.

At this year’s National Eisteddfod, which is taking place from 2-9 August, the university will be offering a range of engaging and educational activities, as well as leading talks and panel discussions on a wide range of topics.

Some of the panel discussions taking place include:

A focus on the university’s Welsh at Work scheme, where audience members will hear about staff members’ experiences of learning the language, with insights from staff with all levels of Welsh proficiency – taking place on Sunday, August 3 from 2pm.

A talk on the transformative impact that football has on communities, with a focus on Wrexham AFC Foundation, led by Sara Hilton, Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science, followed by a question-and-answer session – taking place on Tuesday, August 5 at 2pm.

A panel discussion on securing a Welsh language future in sport – led by Sara Hilton, Manon Rees O'Brien from Actif North Wales, Bethan Woolley from Football Association of Wales, Elgan Williams from Wrexham AFC Foundation, Sport Wales, and Gwyn Derfel from Welsh Rugby Union – taking place on Tuesday, August 5 at 2.45pm.

Ffion Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Speech and Language Therapy, will be giving a talk on how ultrasound technology can determine the vowel systems of Northern and Southern Welsh speakers. This is linked to an ongoing piece of research being conducted by Wrexham University academics. The talk is taking place on Thursday, August 7 at 2pm.

A spotlight on the university’s soon-to-be completed Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC), North Wales Growth Deal’s first construction project – and the opportunities it will create for young people in North Wales in the high value manufacturing sector. The panel discussion will take place on Friday, August 8 at 2pm.

Other activities include the chance for visitors to offer a glimpse into the future of the Welsh language by stopping off at the university’s time machine in the Science and Engineering tent and sharing what they think the future holds for the language, as well as the opportunity for children to play a game of Minecraft.

A group of 10 Welsh learners and native speakers is taking part in the group recitation competition on the Thursday of the event after months of preparation and rehearsals, where they will recite the poem, ‘Gêm Bêl-droed' by Bryan Martin Davies.

Elen Mai Nefydd, the university’s Head of Welsh Development, said:

“Excitement has been building ever since it was announced that Wrecsam would be hosting this year’s National Eisteddfod – and it’s been a complete joy to see how our staff and students have rallied around in preparation for it – and give visitors a croeso cynnes. “This the first time in 14 years that Wrecsam has played host, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase our Welsh language offer through some brilliant activities and panel discussions, and also demonstrate our ongoing commitment to creating a truly inclusive environment where everyone can celebrate and engage with our Welsh heritage, as well as contributing to Cymraeg 2050 – the Welsh Government’s goal of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, added:

“Our university community is proud and delighted that we will have such a strong presence at the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod. “The Eisteddfod is a cornerstone of Welsh identity, celebrating the language, music and cultural traditions. With Wrecsam being the host of this year’s event, it underscores the importance of promoting and preserving our city’s vibrant heritage. “We are incredibly proud of our rich Welsh heritage and culture, as well as the language and proudly integrate that into everything that we do, it’s an essential part of who we are as an institution. “Our overarching aim is to contribute to developing and strengthening Wales’ future workforce by building and championing a Welsh and bilingual education and training system. Our involvement in the National Eisteddfod is more than a celebration for us, it’s also a reflection of our strategic goals and commitment to the community that we serve.”

Wrexham University is also this year’s headline sponsor for the Maes B – the Welsh medium music festival aimed at young people, which takes place alongside the National Eisteddfod.