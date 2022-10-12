University Sports and Social Club Donates £55,000 to Local Charities

The Brynamlwg Staff Sports and Social Club at Aberystwyth University is donating a massive £55,000 to four local charities.

The club is disbanding and has decided to donate £18,000 each to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, the HAHAV hospice charity and Wales Air Ambulance, and £1,000 to Aberystwyth RNLI.

Chairman Gwyn Moseley said:

“The club had £55,000 in its account from membership fees and profits over the years. We wanted the money to go to local charities which will do the most good and these charities were chosen because they are important to people living in this area. “A new, fit-for-the-future chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital will be such an asset. When people are vulnerable, going through cancer treatment, they need the most comfortable environment. “HAHAV and the Wales Air Ambulance are also charities that have a great impact on local people and Aberystwyth RNLI also does such good work.”

The Brynamlwg club had been running for 50 years and was started by university staff with the support of the university management and council, who give monies from their Centenary Fund to enable a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings on Cefnllan, near the campus, to be rebuilt and turned into a clubhouse. The university took the decision to close the club three years ago.

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities which is running the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, said:

“We are so grateful to Brynamlwg Staff and Social Club for their generous support. “The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital. We are delighted to report that the Appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”

Dr Alan Axford, Chair of Trustees for Aberystwyth and District Hospice at Home Volunteers (HAHAV) said:

“We are a local charity, aiming to improve the quality of life for people with or affected by chronic, life-limiting illness across Ceredigion. We are extremely grateful to the members of Brynamllwg Ausssc for their incredibly generous donation of £18,000. “For HAHAV it was a very crucial and timely donation, as we are seeking to purchase Plas Antaron – our Living Well Centre in Aberystwyth – before the end of this year.”

Dougie Bancroft, Community Fundraiser for North Powys and North Ceredigion for Wales Air Ambulance, said: