University Spin-Outs Share Their Expertise at UK Investment Summit

Three Swansea University spin-out companies were selected to showcase their pioneering work at this year's UK Global R&D and Science Investment Summit in London.

The summit brought together leading investors, policymakers, and world-class research organisations to highlight the UK's most promising science and technology ventures.

The selected spin-outs reflect the strength of Swansea's research portfolio and demonstrate its proven track record in translating research excellence into exciting new commercial ventures that strongly align with the UK's priority growth sectors as outlined in the UK Government's Industrial Strategy.

The companies were:

Ail Arian Ltd, which is focused on advancing clean and sustainable technologies, helping manufactures to significantly reduce CO2e, decrease manufacturing waste and prevent the loss of high value materials;

Viamab Therapeutics Ltd which specialises in the development of novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of solid tumors, with an initial focus on ovarian cancers; and,

CanSense Ltd which is pioneering next-generation diagnostic technologies, enabling faster and more accurate detection of cancer through advanced sensing and data-driven platforms.

This recognition comes alongside Swansea University's being ranked fourth in the UK – and top in Wales – for spin-out company creation for the second year running, according to the UK Spin-Out Register,. Positioned just behind Cambridge, Oxford, and University College London (UCL), Swansea is widely recognised for driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

Rhys Bowley, Head of IP & Commercialisation at Swansea University, said:

“The selection of three Swansea spin-outs to present at the UK Global R&D and Science Investment Summit is a powerful endorsement of the quality and relevance of our innovation ecosystem. “Our university was created to service the region's booming industries and so enterprise and entrepreneurship have always been part of the DNA here. “We are committed to continue that journey, building companies that address global challenges in sectors critical to the UK's future prosperity.

He added that the university is looking forward to engaging with global investors and partners to accelerate the growth of its high-potential ventures.