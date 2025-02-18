University Science Project Celebrates New Charity Status

A Swansea University project is entering a new phase as an independent charity.

Oriel Science started as a public engagement project in 2016 and has since helped bring Swansea University’s cutting-edge research to the heart of the community through interactive exhibits.

Professor Chris Allton, Former Director of Oriel Science and current Trustee, said:

“It’s wonderful to see Oriel Science grow from strength to strength. We have engaged with over 150,000 people since we began in 2016 in our Pop-Up venue, and we now have the opportunity to grow even further as a newly formed charity. We’d like to thank Swansea University for supporting us, and we are excited to continue showcasing research in the community.”

Professor Helen Griffiths, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Swansea University, said:

“Congratulations to Oriel Science on its transition to an independent charity. Swansea University is proud to have nurtured such an inspiring project. Making our research accessible and engaging for the wider community aligns with our core values, and we look forward to continuing to work with the centre as it embarks on this exciting new journey.”

With a broad range of new funding streams and partnerships, including CSconnected, Urban Foundry and the Institute of Physics, Oriel Science plans to strengthen its mission of making science accessible and inspiring for all.

The centre also hopes to strengthen its partnerships with local businesses and organisations to unlock collaborations and opportunities.

To celebrate the milestone, Oriel Science will be holding an all-day event on Thursday 27 February 2025, open to all.

The event, held at its exhibition venue in the heart of Swansea City Centre, will feature a number of workshops and activities designed and delivered by its collaborators, trustees Chris Allton and Sarah Roberts, and the wider team.