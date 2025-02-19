University Project Helps Businesses to Embrace Technology

A university project is helping firms boost productivity, streamline operations and stay competitive by introducing them to the latest digital tools.

The PACE Cymru project, run by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), focuses on key sectors in Pembrokeshire including manufacturing, tourism, food and drink, renewable energy, and creative industries, aiming to drive innovation and economic growth in the region.

PACE Cymru works to demystify technology for businesses, showing that modern digital tools are affordable, accessible, and capable of delivering a strong return on investment.

The work aligns closely with the Welsh Government’s Digital Strategy for Wales which highlights the need for businesses in Wales to have the confidence and vision to develop competitive business models that make the most of opportunities associated with digital technology.

To provide hands-on support digital clinics were held at three key locations in Pembrokeshire:

The Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock

Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo, Kilgetty

Bluestone Resort, Narberth

Each event was tailored to a specific industry, ensuring businesses received practical, relevant advice. The clinics introduced tools that could help save time, reduce waste, increase efficiency, and improve profits. Some of the businesses that attended included West Wales Holiday Cottages, Metal Seagulls, Mainstay, Holiday Nests, and Visit Pembrokeshire.

UWTSD students studying Hospitality, Leisure, and Tourism played a key role in these events, assisting with logistics and networking with local businesses. These experiences opened doors to internships and collaborative projects, giving students valuable industry exposure.

Businesses attending the clinics were introduced to advanced digital solutions, including:

Digital twins to enhance productivity and product design

Building Information Modelling (BIM) to improve estate and asset management

Augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) for staff training, marketing, and customer engagement

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to automate key business functions

3D printing for rapid prototyping

Cybersecurity tools to protect intellectual property and sensitive data

Traceability systems to ensure compliance and product authenticity

PACE Cymru also hosted a TikTok marketing workshop at Bluestone, demonstrating how businesses could use the platform to increase brand awareness and customer engagement.

PACE Cymru’s work has already led to exciting technological applications across Pembrokeshire.

Roseanna Jiggins, founder of SwatchEditor and a UWTSD graduate, collaborated with PACE Cymru’s Ashley Pullen and James Millns on a HoloLens project. This technology lets users interact with digital twins of fabrics, reducing the need for physical samples and cutting textile waste by up to 20%.

Roseanna said:

“PACE Cymru has shown that even small businesses can benefit from VR and AI. It’s not just for big players; digital adoption can drive efficiency and sustainability.”

PACE Cymru’s Glyn Jenkins worked with Folly Farm to create virtual walkthroughs, allowing potential visitors to explore the site remotely before booking.

He said:

“By providing a more immersive experience online, Folly Farm has the potential to stand out in a competitive market, attract new visitors, and even reduce operational queries as people can visualise the layout, animals, and facilities in advance. This technology also opens up opportunities to diversify its offerings, such as creating virtual tours for schools, corporate clients or promoting events. It’s a great example of how practical technology can be – and accessible.”

Gareth Morris, Marketing Officer at Folly Farm said:

“We have found that this innovative approach not only improves the guest experience during the booking process but also provides assurance that prospective guests will have a clear understanding of what to anticipate prior to arrival at their accommodation.”

Following the success of these initiatives, PACE Cymru is continuing to support businesses through new collaborations. One such project involves Night Under Canvas, a business that attended the digital clinics, while another potential Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) is exploring the use of digital twins at Bluestone.

PACE Cymru is dedicated to ensuring that the impact of its work continues well beyond the events.

Pembrokeshire County Council Deputy Leader and UKSPF Lead Cllr Paul Miller said:

“Ensuring our businesses are at the forefront of digital capabilities is vital to the future success of the region and the PACE Cymru project has been helping to narrow the existing digital divide.”

Gareth Evans, Head of the Construction Wales Innovation Centre (CWIC) at UWTSD, said:

“New technology can help businesses. Digital models monitor real-time performance, track energy consumption, and detect wear and tear before it becomes a costly issue. By identifying preventative maintenance needs early and optimising the flow of operations, you can help extend the lifespan of your assets, reduce energy costs, and improve overall building efficiency – allowing you to make proactive, data-driven decisions that protect both your estate and budget. The digital clinics have been highly successful, and we are following up with some of the businesses on longer-term hands-on projects.”

The project is delivered in collaboration with Pembrokeshire County Council. It is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.