University of South Wales Secures GCHQ National Certification

THE BSc Computer Science degree at the University of South Wales (USW) has been approved by a leading Government body.

The course has received a prestigious certification by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is the UK’s lead technical authority on cyber security and a part of GCHQ.

The process of certification requires rigorous assessment criteria to be met to ensure the course is of a high standard and is valuable to students and their prospective employers.

This includes the NCSC assessing the subject areas that are taught, how students will be examined, and the academic team delivering the degree.

Dr Ian Wilson, USW’s Head of Computer Science and lead on Computer Science & Cyber Security research, is delighted by this success, which reflects on the Computer Science team.

“Being recognised by the NCSC shows the course is at the cutting edge in this field,” Ian said. “This will give students the confidence that USW is one of the leading institutions in the sector, and that the University provides excellent facilities and education that are recognised by experts and industry leaders.”

Chris Ensor, NCSC’s Deputy Director for Skills and Growth, said:

“I am delighted the University of South Wales can now offer a third course certified by the NCSC, building on our shared commitment to developing the cyber security talent pipeline. “Offering a certified degree helps prospective students make better informed choices about the quality of courses available and employers can rest assured that graduates will be well-taught and have valued industry skills.”

The BSc Computer Science course is the third at USW to gain similar national recognition. The MSc in Cyber Security achieved provisional certification from the NCSC last year, while the Masters in Computer Forensics gained full certification from the NCSC in 2017.