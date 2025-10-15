Universities Unveil Blueprint to Build a ‘Stronger, Fairer Wales’

Universities in Wales must be at the centre of an ambitious plan for national renewal – that’s the message from Universities Wales as it launches its 2026 Senedd election manifesto.

Launched at the Norwegian Church in Cardiff Bay, Universities for a Stronger Wales sets out a vision of how universities can help to build a more skilled, prosperous and confident nation.

Acknowledging the economic and social upheavals currently facing society, the manifesto highlights the critical role universities will play in developing the skills that empower individuals to thrive and compete in this rapidly evolving landscape.

“This is a pivotal moment for society, and for our sector” said Professor Elwen Evans KC, Chair of Universities Wales, speaking at the launch event. “Wales’ future depends on our ability to nurture talent, drive innovation and equip people with the skills to thrive in a new and fast-moving world. “It is predicted that by 2035, Wales will need 400,000 more graduates. That’s not a nice-to-have – it’s a necessity if we are to build the economy, the public services, and the communities our people deserve. Quite simply: there will be no growth without graduates.”

Universities Wales’ manifesto calls for cross-party support to secure the future of higher education in Wales, and outlines five key areas where universities are helping to deliver national priorities:

Building jobs and skills for the future

Driving opportunity and social mobility

Developing solutions to urgent challenges

Supporting Welsh communities

Bridging Wales and the world

Among its headline asks, the sector is calling for:

An independent review of university funding and student support to ensure long-term sustainability.

A review of the degree apprenticeships system to better meet the needs of Wales’ evolving economy.

An independent commission on higher education participation to address the decline in university applications from Welsh students.

Increased investment in research and innovation, and greater support for commercialisation.

Strategic regional investment funding to support universities as anchor institutions in their communities.

Implementation of the ‘Wales Beyond Borders’ recommendations to strengthen Wales’ global standing in education and research.

Professor Evans added:

“Our universities are not just centres of learning. They are anchors in their communities, engines of innovation, and gateways to the world. Working with government, businesses and communities, we can drive forward an era of national renewal for Wales, tackling today’s challenges and developing tomorrow’s solutions. “When universities succeed, Wales succeeds.”