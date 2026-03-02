United Welsh Volunteers Recognised at Downing Street Celebration

Two United Welsh volunteers have been recognised at the highest level after being invited to a St David’s Day celebration at 10 Downing Street.

John Kirwan and Jake Turner were both celebrated at the United Welsh Volunteer Awards 2025, where nearly 120 individuals were recognised for the positive difference they make across South Wales.

The reception brought together guests from across Wales to celebrate Welsh culture, contribution and community impact.

John Kirwan was invited as the United Welsh Community Champion 2025, following his work volunteering at extra care scheme Plas Hyfryd’s memory café. John creates a warm, welcoming space for residents living with memory loss, using music, conversation and games to bring people together and help them feel supported and connected.

Jake Turner, named United Welsh’s Young Volunteer of the Year 2025, was recognised for the joy and confidence he brings to residents at Ty yn y Pwll – an apartment building in Trethomas for people aged 55+ – through the weekly quizzes he runs. His sessions have become a highlight for residents, supporting social connections and boosting wellbeing through shared laughter and community spirit.

John said:

“To be an invited to an event like this, it’s an honour. I never thought I’d be recognised by Number 10 for my work volunteering. It was the second best moment of my life – you’re never going to beat the birth of your first child, but it’s close.”

Jake said:

“I’ve never been more surprised by an invite. I would never have thought that volunteering in a small scheme in Caerphilly would take me into the heart of UK Government. It was incredible.”

Julian Pike, Executive Director of Housing, Support and Communities, said: