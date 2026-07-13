United Welsh Celebrates Community Champions at Volunteer Awards 2026

Volunteers from across South Wales were celebrated at the United Welsh Volunteer Awards 2026, recognising the people who give their time, energy and kindness to support others.

The awards celebrated the many different ways residents make a difference – from running coffee shops, games sessions, social groups and community events, to supporting neighbours, shaping services, building confidence and helping bring people together.

This year's nominations told stories of kindness, dedication, resilience and community spirit, with winners and runners-up selected by a panel of residents from across United Welsh communities.

The event also highlighted how far the impact of volunteering can reach. Last year's winners, John Kirwan and Jake Turner, went on to receive national recognition and were invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate the difference they make in their communities.

Winners and runners-up

Teamwork and Collaboration Award – sponsored by RMW

Winner : Victoria Griffiths – recognised for bringing people together at Llys Nant y Mynydd, supporting the coffee shop, bingo, raffles, fish and chip evenings, and helping residents feel comfortable, included and connected.

: Victoria Griffiths – recognised for bringing people together at Llys Nant y Mynydd, supporting the coffee shop, bingo, raffles, fish and chip evenings, and helping residents feel comfortable, included and connected. Runner-up: Sylvia Watkins – recognised for supporting others at her scheme, organising meals, making tea and coffee, and creating a warm and welcoming environment.

Sylvia Watkins – recognised for supporting others at her scheme, organising meals, making tea and coffee, and creating a warm and welcoming environment. Special recognition was also given to Jordan Cornell and Tony Kelly for the difference they make in their communities.

Inspirational Volunteer Award – sponsored by Cosgrove

Winner : Donna Jones – recognised for the support she gives at Bryn Aber Hub, where she helps plan and run activities, supports residents, contributes to the Community Grant Panel and helps make sure people feel included.

: Donna Jones – recognised for the support she gives at Bryn Aber Hub, where she helps plan and run activities, supports residents, contributes to the Community Grant Panel and helps make sure people feel included. Runner-up: Paul Gardener – recognised for his dedication to the Tuesday Social Club at Ifor Jones Court, where he helps create a welcoming, friendly and inclusive space for residents.

Outstanding Contribution Award – sponsored by Vistry

Winner : Arwyn Clements – recognised for his many years of dedication to caring for the gardens at Kenneth Treasure Court, as well as supporting others with their own plants and always being ready to lend a hand.

: Arwyn Clements – recognised for his many years of dedication to caring for the gardens at Kenneth Treasure Court, as well as supporting others with their own plants and always being ready to lend a hand. Runner-up: Barrie and Carole – recognised for bringing joy, music, entertainment and connection to their community.

Community Champion Award – sponsored by Kingfisher

Winner : Vanessa Millard – known to many as Ness, she was recognised as the heart of the Bryn Aber community, giving her time to support others, run activities and help make sure children, young people and families feel included, safe and happy.

: Vanessa Millard – known to many as Ness, she was recognised as the heart of the Bryn Aber community, giving her time to support others, run activities and help make sure children, young people and families feel included, safe and happy. Runner-up: Laura Knowles – recognised for the support she gives at Bryn Aber Hub, helping residents feel welcome, confident and included while supporting meetings, activities, uniform exchanges and trips.

Volunteer Group of the Year – sponsored by Edenstone

Winner : Michelle Overton, Irene Thomas, Sandra Davies and John Jones from Llys Nant y Mynydd – recognised for dedicating years of their time to creating a vibrant, welcoming and supportive community through activities including the coffee shop, bingo, fish and chip suppers, afternoon teas, raffles and Christmas events.

: Michelle Overton, Irene Thomas, Sandra Davies and John Jones from Llys Nant y Mynydd – recognised for dedicating years of their time to creating a vibrant, welcoming and supportive community through activities including the coffee shop, bingo, fish and chip suppers, afternoon teas, raffles and Christmas events. Runner-up: Bryn Aber Hub volunteers – recognised for the difference they make to families and residents by creating a welcoming, supportive space where people feel valued, respected and included.

During the ceremony, United Welsh also remembered John Jones, who sadly passed away after the nominations were submitted. John was described as an important part of the volunteer team and a much-loved member of the Llys Nant y Mynydd community, whose kindness, friendship and willingness to help others left a lasting impact.

Jobseekers Resilience Award – sponsored by Castell

Winner : Melini Sosiceni – recognised for her determination, resilience and commitment to building a better future. After moving to the UK from Fiji in 2019, she volunteered with United Welsh, studied Health and Social Care, secured employment and is continuing her studies.

: Melini Sosiceni – recognised for her determination, resilience and commitment to building a better future. After moving to the UK from Fiji in 2019, she volunteered with United Welsh, studied Health and Social Care, secured employment and is continuing her studies. Runner-up: Dylan Bishop – recognised for his drive and commitment after securing a role as a General Labourer at the new Windsor Colliery site and continuing to develop his skills.

Learner of the Year – sponsored by Bell

Winner : Emran Adem – recognised for his determination, ambition and commitment to learning after arriving in the UK from Ethiopia, achieving strong A-Level results, studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of South Wales, gaining further qualifications and running his own self-employed business.

: Emran Adem – recognised for his determination, ambition and commitment to learning after arriving in the UK from Ethiopia, achieving strong A-Level results, studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of South Wales, gaining further qualifications and running his own self-employed business. Runner-up: Amanda Palmer – recognised for returning to education at Cardiff and Vale College and working hard to gain qualifications in Maths and English.

Young Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by YourSpace Projects

Winner : Will Berry – recognised for his role in the Customer Communications Group, where he shares feedback, ideas and experiences to help shape how United Welsh communicates with residents.

: Will Berry – recognised for his role in the Customer Communications Group, where he shares feedback, ideas and experiences to help shape how United Welsh communicates with residents. Runner-up: Grace Mantel – recognised for delivering a weekly games session at Llys Nant y Mynydd, helping residents socialise, enjoy activities and have something to look forward to each week.

Special recognition

A special award was also presented to Monty the Dog, who was recognised for the joy, comfort and companionship he brings to residents.

Volunteer of the Year

Winner : Jayde Barnaby – recognised for her outstanding dedication to supporting her community, helping with activities, supporting children and families, and making sure people feel included, cared for and supported.

: Jayde Barnaby – recognised for her outstanding dedication to supporting her community, helping with activities, supporting children and families, and making sure people feel included, cared for and supported. Runner-up: Maggie Lane – recognised for her energy, kindness and dedication, including running coffee mornings, organising activities and trips, and creating opportunities for people to come together.

Julian Pike, Executive Director of Housing, Support and Communities at United Welsh, said:

“Our volunteers make an incredible difference to our communities. Whether they are organising activities, sharing their skills, offering practical support or simply taking the time to listen and encourage others, their kindness and commitment help people feel connected, valued and supported. “These awards are an opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you to every volunteer who gives their time to make life better for someone else. The friendships they build, the confidence they inspire and the sense of belonging they create are truly special, and our communities would not be the same without them.”

The event, held at the New House Hotel in Thornhill, also included a Signercise session led by Simon and Sarah from Deaf Friendly, who have been working with residents to introduce a fun activity that combines movement with British Sign Language.