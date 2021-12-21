United Welsh Appoints New Group Chief Executive

Richard Mann has been announced as the new Group Chief Executive of not-for-profit housing organisation United Welsh.

Formerly Deputy Chief Executive and Group Director of Operations, Richard’s new role is pivotal in United Welsh’s growth as it continues its mission to build homes, create communities and transform lives.

United Welsh currently provides over 6,300 homes across South Wales and plans to build 1,300 more in the next five years.

Richard is set to take up his new appointment in January 2022. He takes over the post from Lynda Sagona, who announced her plans to retire after leading United Welsh as Group Chief Executive for five years and working for the organisation since 2009.

Commenting on his new role, Richard said:

“I am very proud to be appointed Group Chief Executive to lead United Welsh into its next chapter. “Everything that United Welsh does stems from our social purpose. While we are a housing organisation that builds and provides high quality homes, we are driven by making a positive difference to the people who live in those homes and communities. “Everyone at United Welsh is passionate about the impact of our work and building on the organisation’s successful outcomes under Lynda’s leadership, we remain committed to making a major contribution in ending homelessness, tackling poverty and improving wellbeing. “I am excited to continue our collaborations with government and the housing and health sectors to create a better, greener future for people in Wales.”

Richard has worked in the housing sector as a development specialist for over 20 years, joining United Welsh as a Director in 2005. He has overseen a significant expansion in the number of homes delivered and led on major award-winning regeneration programmes, including the transformation of well-loved community buildings such as the Caerphilly Miners’ Hospital and Bargoed’s Hanbury Chapel.

Richard is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Building) and has served as the Chairman of Community Housing Cymru’s Technical Services.

Announcing Richard’s appointment, Grahame Sturges, Chair of the Board for the United Welsh Group said: