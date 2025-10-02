UK’s Largest Net Zero Housing Development to be Delivered in Wales

The Welsh Government has agreed a contract with Barratt Redrow to deliver the UK’s largest net zero carbon housing development.

The site in the Vale of Glamorgan is also believed to be one of the biggest in Europe. Known as Cosmeston Farm, it will see the delivery of 576 new homes that will achieve net zero carbon through innovative design and technologies.

Net zero housing developments aim to create homes that produce as much energy as they consume, significantly reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability.

Cardiff University has been appointed to independently assess and verify data that monitors zero carbon performance of the homes.

50% of the homes will be affordable, with 219 set to be available for social rent. The development will also include a new primary school, open space and an active travel route, creating a comprehensive sustainable community.

On a recent visit to the site, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“This landmark development sets a new standard for sustainable housing not only in Wales but across the UK and beyond. “This isn't just about building homes – it's about creating thriving communities and tackling the climate emergency head-on. Our net zero policy is driving real investment and real change in how we build the homes Wales desperately needs. “The agreement with Barratt Redrow represents a significant step-change that shows what's possible when we put people and our planet first, and I’m particularly pleased with their commitment to delivering training and apprenticeships, helping to build skills and careers for the next generation.”

David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Redrow, said:

“As one of the leading housebuilders in Wales we are proud to be working with the Welsh Government to build the largest net zero new community in the UK. “It will be an exemplar development and a great place to live, with fantastic community facilities, a strong commitment to affordable housing, and cutting-edge sustainability credentials. Every highly energy efficient home will be heated by a ground source heat pump and powered by photovoltaic panels and batteries, cutting carbon and bills for future residents.”

The disposal was managed on behalf of the Welsh Government by international property consultancy Savills. Director of Cardiff Development for Savills, Scott Caldwell, said: