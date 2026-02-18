UK’s First Construction Disability Inclusion Academy to be Launched at New Velindre Cancer Centre

The new Velindre Cancer Centre (nVCC) will host the UK’s first Construction Disability Inclusion Academy to encourage people who are out of work due to a disability into a career in the industry.

Sacyr UK, the main contractor building the nVCC, is partnering with the National Diversity Employment and Advisory Service (NDEAS) to create the Academy that will introduce up to 12 people, who have been out of work due to disability, to the fundamentals of the sector and the work, as well as pathways to start a career in construction.

The new Velindre Cancer Centre will deliver better outcomes through world-class cancer treatment, enhanced diagnostic capability and greater access to innovation, training and research. Scheduled to open spring 2027, the nVCC will be almost twice the size of the current cancer centre and is one of the biggest projects Wales has seen in decades. It will operate one of the largest radiotherapy units in the UK, designed not just for more patients, but for better outcomes, more innovation, and a stronger, more connected cancer system across Wales.

At least one of the trainees will get a job with Sacyr UK on the nVCC project at the end of the two-week course.

The Academy is open to anyone with a disability, as the project site is fully accessible. Sacyr UK has invested in an accessible lift to all parts of the build to allow people with all abilities to work on site.

Katie Hathaway, Stakeholder Engagement and Community Benefits Manager at Sacyr UK, said:

“Social value is a key part of our project work here at the new Velindre Cancer Centre and we are so pleased to be opening the doors to the first cohort of this Academy. “We have a serious shortage of skills in the construction industry and so excluding great swathes of the population due to a disability just doesn’t make sense to us. That’s why we invested in the accessible lift to ensure that anyone who works on site can get access to all areas.”

Katie added:

“We have worked in close partnership with Dan and the NDEAS team to co-design and deliver these Academies, ensuring they are inclusive, accessible, and outcome focused. With the support of Velindre University NHS Trust and Welsh Government, this collaboration has enabled us to develop programmes that create meaningful and sustainable employment pathways for people with disabilities. We are extremely proud to be leading this important initiative. “What is also great is that a lot of our supply chain and sub-contractors are also keen to learn more, so hopefully there will be lots of employment opportunities for our Academy trainees.”

Dan Biddle of NDEAS said:

“This academy is unique and provides an amazing opportunity for those who may have felt that a career in construction was beyond their reach. The commitment from Sacyr UK to push this forward means we can open up the industry to a wider audience. I wish this would have been around when I started my construction career 30 years ago.”

The Disability Inclusion Academy is the first trainee scheme that Sacyr UK is rolling out at the nVCC project to help with career pathways for those who have been in long term unemployment due to disability. An Academy focusing on careers in healthcare is also planned, as well as an Entrepreneurship Academy for those who have a business idea they want to get off the ground. This Academy will offer insight into how to run a business, as well as the opportunity to receive grant funding at the end of the course.

To apply for the Construction Disability Inclusion Academy, and to hear about the launch of future Academies, visit: www.ndeas.co.uk