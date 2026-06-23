UK’s First 100% Electric Recycling Fleet to Arrive at Neath Port Talbot Council

Neath Port Talbot Council is welcoming the first of its new electric recycling vehicles, making it the only local authority in the UK to transition to a fully electric recycling fleet.
The new fleet will consist of 21 vehicles which are partly powered by on-site solar panels. They will replace the existing diesel vehicles, improving air quality across the county.
A larger capacity means they can also hold more recycling waste than previous vehicles, helping Neath Port Talbot Council to continue surpassing the Welsh Government’s 70% minimum recycling target. They’re also expected to offer improved maintenance efficiency.
The first batch of 10 vehicles will be delivered to Neath Port Talbot Council later this summer, with more arriving gradually throughout the year.
Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Cllr Scott Jones, said:
“We’re very proud to be the first local authority in the UK to invest in a fully electric recycling fleet. We’ve been working proactively to make this milestone a reality.
“Not only will these vehicles help improve air quality for residents, they’ll also be cheaper to run which helps free up funds for spending on other services across the county.
“This move demonstrates we’re continuing to back up our Climate Change emergency declaration with real action. It also aligns with our Decarbonisation and Renewable Energy (DARE) strategy, powering us towards a cleaner, greener future for Neath Port Talbot.”