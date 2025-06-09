UKHospitality Strengthens Executive Team with Dual Promotion

UKHospitality has announced that current CEO, Kate Nicholls OBE, is to step up to the new role of Chair, while current Deputy CEO, Allen Simpson, will transition to CEO.

At the same time, current non-executive chairman, Steve Cassidy, will move to become President.

The organisation said the move will enable Kate Nicholls and Allen Simpson to deliver a new, bolder strategy as it looks to turbocharge further growth and deliver even more for members and the wider sector.

The new structure follows an “extraordinary” period of growth since the organisation was formed.

The details of the enhanced strategy will be announced in the coming months. UKHospitality said it will build on its achievements to date and will continue to deliver policy change, while growing the organisation’s operational capacity in areas such as skills, as demonstrated by the recent launch of the Sector-based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPS) scheme, working with the UK Government to train new starters in the sector, in 26 regions.

Kate Nicholls will be the organisation’s first paid and full-time Chair. She will build on her work as a leading advocate and ambassador for the sector. The organisation said this “natural” next step reflects the increased size and scope of the organisation and her position as a champion of the sector and its leading voice with successive governments. The changes will allow her to devote even more time to championing the sector in both the political and media landscapes, and deepen Government engagement and understanding of the sector and its challenges.

The day-to-day leadership of UKHospitality will pass to Allen Simpson in his new role as CEO. He brings a wealth of experience across tourism and leisure and expertise in global investment and economic policy, UKHospitality said. The move follows 18 months as Deputy CEO, in which time he has led on ESG and conceived and delivered the Social Productivity Index to highlight the sector’s worth to people and communities across the UK.

Steve Cassidy, President of UKHospitality, said:

“UKHospitality has grown incredibly over the last few years in terms of membership, influence and impact. Having both a dedicated, full-time Chair and a CEO in place, UKHospitality can become even bigger and better, and go further, faster. Kate has transformed the organisation into a formidable force for the good for the sector, most notably during the worst crisis the industry has ever faced – Covid. Together, Kate and Allen, will continue to champion the industry and drive change for the benefit of our members and the economy of the UK.”

Kate Nicholls OBE, Chair of UKHospitality, said:

“This new chapter reflects the impact, status and ambition of UKHospitality, which continues to be the vital voice for our broad and important sector. We have established strong and effective influence for the country’s fourth largest economic sector and have a seat at the highest table alongside other core business groups on the macro-economic issues of today. “Together we will work alongside Government on some of the most pressing developmental policies for this country and its key industries. Top of my list is to ensure Government continues to listen to our calls for sector support, following the £3.4 billion of costs that hit us in April, root and branch reform of the business rates system, as well as building longer-term momentum for the compelling rationale for creating a dedicated VAT rate for hospitality. “I look forward to working ever-more closely in partnership with Allen as our team delivers a new and emboldened strategy, and maximum positive change for our sector.”

Allen Simpson, CEO of UKHospitality, said: