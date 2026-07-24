UKHospitality Cymru Renews Opposition to Holiday Tax Proposals in Wales

As the City of Edinburgh becomes the first city in the UK to introduce a holiday tax, UKHospitality Cymru has renewed its opposition to similar proposals in Wales.

The organisation has submitted consultation responses to Ynys Môn, Conwy and Gwynedd, reiterating its long-standing opposition to a holiday tax, warning that it will reduce visitor numbers, place destinations at a competitive disadvantage and create additional administrative burdens for businesses already facing significant cost pressures.

While opposing the introduction of a holiday tax, UKHospitality Cymru said that if local authorities choose to proceed, all funds raised should be ringfenced and invested directly into supporting and growing the local visitor economy, with local businesses playing a central role in deciding how the money is spent.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: