UKEF Signs Slagship Green Partnership to Boost Renewable Exports

UK Export Finance has launched a new partnership with Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to promote the expertise of UK offshore wind companies abroad.

The UK is the world’s biggest offshore wind market with 10.4GW of total installed capacity, and the UK government is helping UK companies export the country’s expertise to new, emerging markets.

ORE Catapult, which operates its National Renewable Energy Centre in the North East is a leading innovation centre for offshore renewable energy with expertise in accelerating offshore wind technologies and supporting clean growth. It develops new technologies to reduce the cost of offshore wind to help UK companies become more competitive.

As part of this cooperation agreement, ORE Catapult and UKEF will raise awareness of support that can be provided to assist UK businesses in the renewable energy sector. UKEF has also trained ORE Catapult employees to highlight the financial support UKEF can offer to benefit green SMEs. This training will enable ORE Catapult to raise awareness of the services UKEF offer to nearly 300 SMEs in the renewable energy sector they support.

To support the UK’s plan for a Green Industrial Revolution UKEF is heavily focused on supporting green projects and can offer them favourable repayment terms. It also has in place a £2 billion direct lending facility dedicated to financing clean growth projects and an international network of trade finance experts focused on supporting UK renewable energy businesses.

Richard Simon-Lewis UKEF Director & Head of Business Development, Marketing & Communications, said: