UK To Have World’s First National Framework for Quantum Standards

A new national network is set to coordinate standards for quantum technologies.

Announced by Science Minister Lord Vallance, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) will establish the National Quantum Standards Network (QSN) to bring together common standards for game-changing Quantum technology.

Supported by £10 million from DSIT, it will bring together government, industry, and academia to engage with UK companies, ensuring their products are developed to internationally recognised standards.

The QSN will oversee everything from the linewidths of the ultra-narrow lasers needed to control qubits inside a quantum computer, to the size, weight and energy-efficiency requirements that will ensure one quantum sensor’s reading can be trusted against another’s.

It will bring together government, industry, academia and standards bodies, including the British Standards Institution and UKRI’s National Quantum Computing Centre.

Standards already underpin services such as using mobile phones abroad and sending data securely. Doing the same with Quantum will help speed up adoption of the technology, and could help with everyday tasks like supporting sensitive transactions for banks all over the world.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

“Quantum could bring benefits to our society as significant as what we are seeing with AI, with the potential to deliver new medicines, better public services, and protect our finances. “The UK’s quantum sector is already a global leader. With the National Quantum Standards Network we will accelerate its growth, meaning more British jobs and investment into our economy from all over the world.”

The QSN will give British companies a voice in standards over the long term in a sector which has the potential to add £212 billion to the UK economy and add 100,000 jobs.

Dr Peter Thompson, CBE, CEO at NPL, said: