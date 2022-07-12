UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue Expanding Bilateral Cooperation for a Net Zero Future

UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue to discuss ports for the offshore wind industry, biomass energy, and pathways to reach net zero by 2050

British Office Taipei and the Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs co-hosted the fourth UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue to discuss ports for the offshore wind industry, biomass energy, and pathways to reach net zero by 2050 on 5 July. The Dialogue was attended by John Dennis, Representative at the British Office Taipei and WANG Mei-Hua, Minister of Economic Affairs, and was chaired by Julie Scott, Head of Energy Diplomacy of Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and YU Cheng-Wei, Director General of the Bureau of Energy (BOE). The participants reached agreement to cooperate on a joint project on offshore wind ports development.

John Dennis, Representative at the British Office Taipei said,

I am delighted that our fourth Energy Dialogue has produced another round of rich discussions on our partnership as we work towards a net zero future together. Since the last Dialogue it has been excellent to see Taiwan publish its net zero roadmap and take steps to enshrine its targets in law. Our growing partnership is perhaps most clearly evident in offshore wind, where we now have 36 UK companies set up here in Taiwan to support the development of the sector as it rightly aims to become a hub for the region. I am sure the joint project agreed here will further deepen our already strong co-operation on energy and climate change.

WANG Mei-Hua, Minister of Economic Affairs said:

To tackle climate change, we have announced the target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. We also published “Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050” in March of this year, which includes 12 specific strategies and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix as one of the key strategies. Taiwan and the UK have common goals of continually developing low-carbon energy and achieving net-zero emission. I hope both sides continue to exchange views in the energy field in the future.

Julie Scott, Head of Energy Diplomacy at BEIS said,

I am glad to have the opportunity to co-chair the fourth UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue with Director-General YU Cheng-Wei of the Bureau of Energy, and welcome Taiwan Power’s upcoming mission to the UK later this year, including a visit to Drax Power Station. I am convinced that we can further enhance the bilateral collaboration on sustainable biomass energy, building on the links established through this Dialogue.

YU Cheng-Wei, Director General of BOE also said:

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all participants from both sides for sharing your insight and experience during the meeting. I am happy to see the progress of the Taiwan-UK joint research project on carbon emissions reduction and the advice given by both sides for Taiwan’s pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050. I also expect to see that both sides can work together to create mutual benefits while moving toward net-zero transition.

During the Dialogue, the UK’s Department for International Trade and BVG Associates described the crucial role port infrastructure has played in developing the UK’s offshore wind sector. UK ports are continually evolving to support supply chain needs and achieve the UK’s ambitious renewables generation targets. Participants reached agreement on a joint project to support the long-term development of Taiwan’s port infrastructure.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy shared UK experience and best practice in the sustainable use of biomass as part of the transition away from coal. Taiwan Power Company shared their assessment of the future of biomass in Taiwan and will have a follow up visit to the UK to draw on UK expertise in the sector.

The UK’s Energy System Catapult then highlighted the importance of floating offshore wind and grid transformation while providing an update on the Catapult’s progress in developing scenarios for Taiwan’s pathways to net zero. In the subsequent discussion the British Office Taipei proposed a joint research project further exploring policies and technologies to improve grid resilience.

