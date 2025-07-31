UK SMEs Spend More Than £1 trillion on Technology and Tools to Run their Business

UK SMEs are investing 36% of their yearly revenue – amounting to more than £1 trillion – in new tools and technology to help run their business.

Just 1% of SME owners say they are not using technology to manage any part of their business, according to research from Worldpay. This marks a significant shift over the past decade, it said, as research conducted by the firm in 2015 indicating that one in five SMEs was running their business on pen and paper.

Worldpay’s study found that:

90% of businesses report that their tech investments have turbocharged efficiency.

SMEs are integrating technology across functions: 54% for financial management, 49% for marketing and sales, and 47% for payment processing.

Tech adoption is strong in employee management, inventory control, and CRM, averaging 40% in these areas.

Mike Smith and Ben Parkin, owners of The Smirkin’ Cod fish and chip shop in Swansea, said:

“Worldpay 360 has been a game-changer for us – it’s already saving us hours of admin each week. It’s made the day-to-day running of the business much smoother and the back office has also enabled us to easily add products, make amendments, add users and much more.”

Chris Wood, General Manager, SMB International at Worldpay, said:

“At Worldpay we've proudly supported SMBs for decades, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of technology in reshaping how these businesses operate. This digital transformation is not just a trend – it's a vital evolution that enhances productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Worldpay is on a mission provide SMBs with the right technology, empowering independent businesses to compete on a level playing field and thrive.”

Worldpay has recently launched Worldpay 360, an all-in-one business management and payments solution.