UK Shared Prosperity Fund Provides £1.04m Capital Boost to Neath Port Talbot

Neath Port Talbot Council has awarded £1,046,725 UK Government Shared Prosperity Funding to a range of projects across its communities, creating new premises out of vacant units and new jobs, as well as sustaining existing jobs.

It said this has been achieved through the creation of the Regeneration Capital Fund, which had the aim of making Neath Port Talbot a better place to live, work and visit by providing funding to deliver a wide range of projects in the Neath Port Talbot community.

The Regeneration Capital Fund was able to support 11 projects during 2025. The projects were all aligned to key Shared Prosperity Fund priorities of having healthy, safe and inclusive communities as well as thriving places.

Among the funded projects are initiatives ranging from community sports clubs to renewable energy schemes, reflecting a commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment. Projects include the renovation of vacant buildings, the creation of green spaces, and infrastructure improvements to support local businesses and community groups.

Some examples include:

Baglan Boys and Girls Club, which has seen the installation of energy efficient LED floodlights at their facilities at Evans Bevan’s playing fields. This installation has meant that the club can now host competitive matches at their venue, even on dark evenings. This, in turn, has meant that players of all ages at the club have access to high-class training facilities, which will encourage increased physical activity and community engagement and the overall wellbeing of the local community.

Hyppo Hydrogen have delivered a full refurbishment of a vacant unit at the Bay Studios site. The refurbishment has comprised of structural repairs, electrical fit out and accessibility improvements amongst other upgrades in order to create a new Hydrogen InnovationHhub. The Hub could become home to up to 17 businesses and 120 employees involved in the development of hydrogen technology.

Canolfan Maerdy have delivered a two-part project with the use of Shared Prosperity Funding. The first part of the project comprised of a feasibility study to ensure that the community centre meets current and future needs. The community centre provides essential services in the Upper Amman Valley such as childcare, play schemes, community transport, a food hub and a community café. The second project saw the replacement of an ageing oil boiler with a new hybrid heating system, which is more environmentally friendly. An EV charging station was also installed at the centre.

Swansea Valley Holiday Cottages have been awarded funding for the replacement of an old boiler system with a new biomass boiler. This will see the decommissioning of an old boiler system which will be replaced by a more environmentally friendly option. Funding was also awarded for the feasibility study for a second micro-hydro system, which will work alongside the already existing system.

Biodiversity Projects in Gwaun Cae Gurwen and Cymmer Fire Stations have been awarded Shared Prosperity Funding. These projects have created green spaces , utilising bug friendly bike shelters, hedgerow planting and green roof structures. These biodiversity improvements will not only benefit the local wildlife, but will also improve the mental well-being of local communities.

Solar Centric have completed a redevelopment of a unit at Crymlyn Burrows. The renovation has transformed a vacant building into a modern, energy efficient facility which will be shared by three local businesses. The project has supported the delivery of local net zero goals by ensuring the improvements are energy efficient by providing LED lighting, double glazing and upgraded insulation.

The Regeneration Capital Fund is administered by Neath Port Talbot Council and are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Please note however, that the grant fund is now closed to new applications.